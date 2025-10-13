TOR set to resume crude oil refining by end of October after years of inactivity

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is preparing to restart crude oil refining operations by the end of October 2025 after several years of inactivity.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM, Corporate Affairs Officer of TOR, Godwin Mahama, revealed that the refinery had for years been unable to perform its core function of refining crude oil, resorting instead to leasing its tank farms to Bulk Distribution Companies for fuel storage.

He said the new management team has prioritized restoring TOR to full operational capacity through a comprehensive Turnaround Maintenance Project, which is now 98 percent complete.

“The new management has made it a point that the company goes back to its main core mandate by the end of this month, October [2025]. TOR will start refining crude in this country. We have started what we call the turnaround maintenance to put all the equipment back into shape,” Mr. Mahama said on the Yɛn Nsempa morning show.

He explained that at a recent staff durbar, the Turnaround Maintenance Committee confirmed it would hand over the refinery to the Production Unit by Friday, October 17, 2025. The Production Unit is expected to complete final inspections before refining resumes.

“Before the third week of this month, the first crude will arrive in the country, and refining will begin,” he assured.

Mr. Mahama attributed the refinery’s revival to the leadership of Managing Director Edmund Combat and the commitment of President John Dramani Mahama, who has consistently supported efforts to make TOR operational again.

“President Mahama has consistently reiterated that TOR must work again because when TOR works, it brings employment and strengthens our foreign exchange position,” he emphasized.

He noted that resuming domestic refining would significantly reduce Ghana’s reliance on imported petroleum products.

“Currently, almost all our finished products are imported, but if TOR can meet about 60 percent of the local market demand, we’ll save foreign currency, strengthen the cedi, and complement the government’s economic stabilization efforts, including those by the Finance Ministry and GOLDBOD,” Mr. Mahama added.