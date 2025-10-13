Lawyer abandons Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi in $2million SkyTrain trial

Counsel for Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Mr. Duke Aaron Sasu, has formally notified the Accra High Court of his intention to withdraw his legal representation.

The court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay, confirmed on Monday that it had received a Notice of Withdrawal filed by Mr. Sasu on September 11, 2025.

Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi is standing trial alongside Solomon Asamoah, former Chief Executive Officer of GIIF. The two have been charged with willfully causing financial loss to the state, intentional dissipation of public funds, and conspiracy to commit crime in connection with the controversial Accra SkyTrain project.

According to prosecutors, Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi allegedly caused a financial loss of $2 million to the state in a transaction related to the failed urban rail initiative.

The accused persons have both been granted bail — GH¢10 million for Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi with two sureties (one to be justified with landed property in Greater Accra), and GH¢15 million for Asamoah, whose sureties must also be justified with registered properties in the region.

Appearing before the court, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi confirmed that his lawyer had informed him earlier that morning of his decision to withdraw but said efforts were underway to resolve their disagreement.

“The misunderstanding between me and my lawyer is being mediated, and I hope we will be able to resolve it this week,” he told the court.

Meanwhile, Solomon Asamoah has filed an appeal challenging the court’s earlier dismissal of his application for further disclosures. However, Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai informed the court that the Attorney-General’s office had not yet been served with the application.

The case has been adjourned to October 20, 2025.

The Accra SkyTrain project, launched in 2018 under a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Ghana and AiSky Train Consortium of South Africa, aimed to develop a $2.6 billion elevated light rail system to ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution in the capital. A feasibility study led to a concession agreement in 2019, but the project stalled without physical construction.