President Mahama holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing

President John Dramani Mahama on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, China.

The meeting formed part of President Mahama’s State visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the meeting with the Chinese Premier Li Qiang, President Mahama urged nations, which share common values and interests to unite in the face of global trade challenges.

The President’s remark comes on the heels of Ghana being hit with a 15 per cent tariff on its exports to the United States, following a new trade order.

The 15 per cent tariff on Ghanaian goods entering the United States was introduced as part of an executive order signed by US President Donald J. Trump on July 31, to address what he referred to as a national emergency due to persistent trade deficits and imbalanced trade relations.

President Mahama, who underscored Ghana’s concerns about the US trade policies, also reiterated the importance of forging partnerships between countries with mutual interests, such as China and Ghana to address economic challenges and promote fairer trade practices.

