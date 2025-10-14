ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bono Police launch “Operation Show of Force” to restore calm in Sampa

By Imoro T Ayibani || Sunyani
Social News Bono Police launch “Operation Show of Force” to restore calm in Sampa
TUE, 14 OCT 2025

The Bono Regional Police Command has launched an “Operation Show of Force” in Sampa to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order in the area.

Led by ACP George Andrews Kumah, Deputy Regional Commander, the police and other security personnel paraded through the principal streets of Sampa to reassure residents of their safety and the presence of strong security in the community.

The operation, which began at 9:00 a.m. and ended at about 10:30 a.m., covered all major routes within and around Sampa. It formed part of efforts by the Police Command to restore calm, prevent crime, and strengthen public confidence in security institutions.

In a statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, the exercise was described as a proactive measure to deter potential troublemakers and enhance security across the area.

The statement further urged residents, particularly traders and market women, to go about their daily activities without fear, assuring them that “their safety is fully guaranteed.”

The Police added that intensified patrols and checkpoints will be maintained to verify identities, inspect vehicles, and prevent the movement of illegal weapons.

The Command also indicated that it will continue to engage local leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders to foster peace and stability in Sampa and its neighbouring communities.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghana has trained over 11,000 lawyers since 1877 – Dr. Kwaku Boadu Ghana has trained over 11,000 lawyers since 1877 – Dr. Kwaku Boadu

1 hour ago

Fisherman remanded for stealing GHC50,800, two mobile phones Fisherman remanded for stealing GHC50,800, two mobile phones  

1 hour ago

Bono Police launch “Operation Show of Force” to restore calm in Sampa Bono Police launch “Operation Show of Force” to restore calm in Sampa

4 hours ago

Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placement registration Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placem...

4 hours ago

President Andry Rajoelina was due to address the nation Monday. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar on edge as embattled president's address delayed

5 hours ago

Thieves ransack defunct Asubinya irrigation facility in Wenchi Thieves ransack defunct Asubinya irrigation facility in Wenchi

5 hours ago

Two suspects grabbed for manipulating school placement system, taking bribes Two suspects grabbed for manipulating school placement system, taking bribes

5 hours ago

TOR set to resume crude oil refining by end of October after years of inactivity TOR set to resume crude oil refining by end of October after years of inactivity

5 hours ago

President Mahama holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing President Mahama holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijin...

5 hours ago

Angry contractor locks up Odoben SHS classroom block over non-payment of debt Angry contractor locks up Odoben SHS classroom block over non-payment of debt

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line