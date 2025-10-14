Bono Police launch “Operation Show of Force” to restore calm in Sampa

The Bono Regional Police Command has launched an “Operation Show of Force” in Sampa to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order in the area.

Led by ACP George Andrews Kumah, Deputy Regional Commander, the police and other security personnel paraded through the principal streets of Sampa to reassure residents of their safety and the presence of strong security in the community.

The operation, which began at 9:00 a.m. and ended at about 10:30 a.m., covered all major routes within and around Sampa. It formed part of efforts by the Police Command to restore calm, prevent crime, and strengthen public confidence in security institutions.

In a statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, the exercise was described as a proactive measure to deter potential troublemakers and enhance security across the area.

The statement further urged residents, particularly traders and market women, to go about their daily activities without fear, assuring them that “their safety is fully guaranteed.”

The Police added that intensified patrols and checkpoints will be maintained to verify identities, inspect vehicles, and prevent the movement of illegal weapons.

The Command also indicated that it will continue to engage local leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders to foster peace and stability in Sampa and its neighbouring communities.