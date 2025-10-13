ModernGhana logo
Former NSA boss, deputy charged for causing financial loss to the state

  Mon, 13 Oct 2025
The former Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, and his former deputy, Gifty Oware Mensah, are facing prosecution for their alleged roles in a massive ghost names scandal involving more than 69,000 fictitious national service personnel.

According to the Attorney-General’s Department, the two are accused of authorizing and benefiting from the payment of over ₵500 million in allowances to non-existent personnel between August 2021 and February 2025.

Court documents reveal that Mr. Assibey Antwi allegedly approved the disbursement of ₵500,861,744.02 to over 60,000 ghost national service members during his tenure as Executive Director. He has been charged with 14 counts, including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, and money laundering.

His former deputy, Gifty Oware Mensah, is accused of orchestrating a related scheme involving 9,934 ghost names generated from the NSA’s Central Management System (CMS). The prosecution alleges that she fraudulently used these fictitious identities to secure loans from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

Investigators say she took control of a company, Blocks of Life Consult Limited, by naming her mother’s driver as a director and presented the firm to ADB as a supplier of goods on hire-purchase to the fake service personnel. She allegedly convinced the bank to process their “allowances” as collateral, allowing her to fraudulently obtain ₵38,458,248.87 through source deductions over an 11-month period.

Mrs. Oware Mensah faces five counts of willfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, and money laundering.

Both accused persons are expected to appear before the High Court in Accra this week to enter their pleas.

The case marks one of the largest financial scandals in the history of Ghana’s National Service Scheme, raising renewed concerns about systemic weaknesses in public payroll administration.

