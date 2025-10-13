CDD-Ghana: Presidential Campaign in Ghana Now Costs $200 Million But Can the Masses Understand This Huge Amount?

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has recently raised a powerful alarm: contesting and winning a presidential election in Ghana now requires a staggering investment of $200 million.

Yes two hundred million US dollars, equivalent to over ₵2.4 billion Ghana cedis. To many Ghanaians, especially those struggling with the daily cost of living, this figure is not just shocking it’s almost unimaginable. But what does this figure really mean, and how can the average Ghanaian understand the impact of such a huge political investment?

What Did CDD-Ghana Say?

In its ongoing research into Ghana’s democracy and elections, CDD-Ghana noted that:

“Running for presidency in Ghana now costs around $200 million, including campaign logistics, media, mobilization, and financing political networks.”

This revelation points to a dangerous trend: money is becoming the main deciding factor in Ghanaian politics, not policies or leadership qualities.

Why Does It Cost So Much to Run for President?

Breaking down the $200 million figure, campaign expenses often include:

Nationwide travel and convoy costs

Printing millions of posters, banners, and T-shirts

Hiring staff and paying campaign teams

Media advertising (TV, radio, social media, newspapers)

Organizing rallies and events in all 16 regions

Mobilizing party foot soldiers and polling agents

Legal fees, research, and political consultancy

These activities demand massive funding. Political parties and candidates feel pressured to "invest heavily" just to compete and be seen as serious contenders.

What Does $200 Million Mean to the Average Ghanaian?

To help ordinary Ghanaians relate to this huge figure, let’s look at what $200 million (₵2.4 billion) could do:

What $200 million could fund Impact

Build 1,000 six-classroom school blocks Over 60,000 children gain access to education

Construct 10 regional hospitals Improve healthcare nationwide

Drill 10,000 boreholes Bring clean water to rural communities

Provide training and jobs for 200,000 youth Reduce unemployment

Rehabilitate major roads across regions Boost transport and trade

How Can the Masses Understand This Kind of Spending?

Many Ghanaians live on less than ₵30 a day. A street hawker, okada rider, or small-scale farmer may not see ₵10,000 in a whole year so how do they relate to billions spent on a single campaign?

Compare it to salaries: A public school teacher earns around ₵1,500/month. $200 million could pay over 100,000 teachers for a whole year.

Think about local problems: In communities where there are no clinics or streetlights’, hearing that this kind of money is spent on posters and rallies feels insulting.

Ask the key question: If a candidate must spend $200 million to win, who is truly funding them and what will they expect in return?

The Real Danger: Democracy for Sale?

CDD-Ghana’s warning is not just about numbers it’s about the future of our democracy.

Only the Rich Can Compete Politics becomes an exclusive game for the wealthy or well-connected. Ordinary people even if qualified can’t afford to participate.

Leaders Become Indebted to Sponsors If a candidate receives millions from donors, they may be forced to prioritize the interests of the few over the needs of the many.

Corruption Increases After Elections Campaign investors may expect contracts, favors, or influence leading to poor governance and misuse of public funds.

What Must Be Done?

To preserve democracy for all, not just the wealthy, reforms are urgently needed:

Set campaign spending limits.

Make political donations transparent and public.

Provide public campaign funding to level the playing field.

Educate voters to choose leaders based on ideas, not money.

Enforce strong anti-corruption laws after elections.

Conclusion: Leadership Is Not for Sale

CDD-Ghana’s report should wake us all up. If democracy in Ghana becomes a matter of who can spend the most, then the voices of the poor, the youth, and rural communities will be silenced.

Leadership should be about vision, integrity, and service not about who can print the most posters or throw the biggest rally.

Let us ask our leaders: If you spent $200 million to win the election, what did you promise the people and what did you promise your funders?

Because the future of Ghana should not be bought it should be built.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880