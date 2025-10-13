'Breast Cancer isn’t an October disease' — Dorothy Amuah calls for year-round action

Founder of the Dorothy’s Hope Foundation, Dorothy Amuah, has made a strong appeal for continuous education, screening, and support for breast cancer awareness beyond October.

Speaking at a breast cancer screening exercise organised by her foundation at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Gardens, Ms Amuah emphasised that breast cancer is not confined to any particular month and must be addressed throughout the year.

“Breast cancer does not wait for Pink October,” she stated. “We must continue to educate, screen, and support women across all regions because awareness should not end when the month does.”

Ms Amuah, herself a breast cancer survivor, was diagnosed at the age of 29. After recovering and relocating to Ghana in 2010, she was deeply concerned by the growing number of women being diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer.

This experience inspired her to establish the Dorothy’s Hope Foundation, which now conducts nationwide screenings, provides treatment support for underprivileged patients, and mentors survivors through a dedicated support network.

She expressed concern about the high cost of medication and emphasised the importance of consistent follow-up care and stronger institutional backing.

She also commended the introduction of the Mahama Care initiative for cancer and other non-communicable diseases, describing it as a long-awaited breakthrough.

“This is something we have advocated for years,” she said. “The introduction of Mahama Care is a step in the right direction, and I urge corporate bodies to also invest in public health infrastructure and cancer support systems to sustain this progress.”

She reaffirmed her team’s commitment to reaching underserved communities across Ghana with education, diagnosis, and treatment assistance.

During the event, another breast cancer survivor shared her powerful story of resilience, urging women to prioritise early screening to save their lives.

She recounted being diagnosed in late 2021 while living in Sekondi-Takoradi and relocating to Accra while pregnant for treatment with the support of her family.

“I refused to give up my child,” she said emotionally. “I went through treatment while pregnant, and by the grace of God, my child is now four years old and healthy.”

She described the journey as emotionally and financially draining, adding that many patients suffer in silence due to the high cost of treatment and the lack of external support.

“Without family support, the thinking alone can kill you,” she shared. “I was fortunate, but I know many women who are not.”

She added that although her family chose to keep her diagnosis private, they supported her completely throughout her recovery. Now cancer-free, she is using her experience to encourage women to get screened early to avoid the pain and financial burden that come with late-stage detection.

Also present at the event was Dr Louisa Ademki-Matey, Metro Director of Health Services for the Accra Metropolis, who urged Ghanaians, especially women, to make annual breast screening a regular part of their health routine.

“Breast cancer is not a death sentence if it is found early,” she noted. “Screening is the only way to detect it in its early stages. The belief that what you don’t know won’t hurt you is dangerous the body does not keep secrets.”

Dr Ademki-Matey encouraged women to treat annual health checks as a personal celebration, suggesting they dedicate part of their birthday plans or funds to general screening and breast examinations.

“Let’s make health screening part of our birthdays,” she advised. “Celebrate life by ensuring you’re healthy enough to enjoy many more birthdays.”

She also appealed to men to actively support the women in their lives, mothers, wives, sisters, girlfriends, and aunties by encouraging and assisting them to get screened and standing by them throughout any needed treatment.