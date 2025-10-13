ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 13 Oct 2025 General News

E.P. Church, Taviefe Dzefe, marks 50years of faith and growth

E.P. Church, Taviefe Dzefe, marks 50years of faith and growth

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana — Kafui Congregation at Taviefe Dzefe — is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of God’s faithfulness, growth, and service to humanity.

The Golden Jubilee celebration, themed “I will sing to the Lord with joy, for He has done great things for us” (Exodus 2:1–2; Psalm 126), will climax with a Grand Thanksgiving Service and Fundraising event on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Founded in 1971 by a small group of devoted believers, the Kafui Congregation has grown from modest beginnings into a vibrant spiritual community. Over the years, it has played a vital role in spreading the gospel, promoting education, and supporting community development. The church has produced pastors, catechists, teachers, and other professionals who continue to make an impact in both church and national life.

Among its enduring achievements are the formation of the Great Choir (Hadzihaga), the Youth Choir, and several other musical and fellowship groups that enrich worship and foster unity among members. The congregation’s commitment and sacrifice are also evident in the continuous expansion of its chapel, a symbol of faith and perseverance.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Rev. Richard Mawutor Buamah, described the 50th anniversary as a moment of gratitude and spiritual renewal. He extended a warm invitation to members, indigenes, and well-wishers to join in the various activities leading up to the Grand Thanksgiving Service, urging all to come together in celebrating the Lord’s goodness and the congregation’s remarkable journey over the past five decades.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

State files criminal charges against Osei Assibey Antwi, Gifty Oware-Mensah over...

2 hours ago

A member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Team, Lawuratu Musah-Saaka Populism and settings are all I see in NDC’s galamsey fight — NPP Communicator

2 hours ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 'Thank you for helping me bring the ship into a safe harbor' — Akufo-Addo to app...

2 hours ago

10 arrested for creating fake Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC delivery platforms — Police 10 arrested for creating fake Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC delivery platforms — Police

6 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong I’ve created thousands of jobs; I’ll create more if elected President — Kennedy ...

6 hours ago

Vice President of the Republic, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang We must move beyond exporting raw cocoa beans — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

6 hours ago

Galamsey fight: Mahama will deliver results like he did with dumsor — Beatrice Annan Galamsey fight: 'Mahama will deliver results like he did with dumsor' — Beatrice...

6 hours ago

Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate growth – Prof Quartey Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate gr...

7 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Mahama has directed us to also pay private facilities GH₵500 for dialysis treatm...

7 hours ago

DVLA to introduce biometric international driving licenceto boost global recognition in 2026 DVLA to introduce biometric international driving licence to boost global recogn...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line