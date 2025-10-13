E.P. Church, Taviefe Dzefe, marks 50years of faith and growth

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana — Kafui Congregation at Taviefe Dzefe — is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of God’s faithfulness, growth, and service to humanity.

The Golden Jubilee celebration, themed “I will sing to the Lord with joy, for He has done great things for us” (Exodus 2:1–2; Psalm 126), will climax with a Grand Thanksgiving Service and Fundraising event on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Founded in 1971 by a small group of devoted believers, the Kafui Congregation has grown from modest beginnings into a vibrant spiritual community. Over the years, it has played a vital role in spreading the gospel, promoting education, and supporting community development. The church has produced pastors, catechists, teachers, and other professionals who continue to make an impact in both church and national life.

Among its enduring achievements are the formation of the Great Choir (Hadzihaga), the Youth Choir, and several other musical and fellowship groups that enrich worship and foster unity among members. The congregation’s commitment and sacrifice are also evident in the continuous expansion of its chapel, a symbol of faith and perseverance.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Rev. Richard Mawutor Buamah, described the 50th anniversary as a moment of gratitude and spiritual renewal. He extended a warm invitation to members, indigenes, and well-wishers to join in the various activities leading up to the Grand Thanksgiving Service, urging all to come together in celebrating the Lord’s goodness and the congregation’s remarkable journey over the past five decades.