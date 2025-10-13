Two suspects grabbed for manipulating school placement system, taking bribes

Two people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to manipulate the school placement system and collecting money from parents to make unauthorized changes for multiple students.

Deputy National Coordinator of the Free SHS Secretariat, Dr. Belinda Glover, told Citi News that the suspects arrived at the placement centre carrying several placement forms and falsely posed as parents seeking to change students’ programmes or boarding status.

“So we have been able to arrest some of them. In fact, they come with multiple sheets trying to make changes, either from day to boarding or from boarding to day, or sometimes changing the program.

“Because the ideal thing is that you can’t have more than five children going to secondary school at the same time,” she said.

Dr. Glover said the Secretariat had intensified its monitoring and was able to quickly identify and apprehend those involved. “So, we have been able to track down those people, and then we’ve managed to hand some of them over to the police to deal with them. So we are saying that you can’t come here more than two times. Anything beyond two means that you are in here to do business with us, and we are not ready to accept that,” she added.

She revealed that the suspects had been taking money from parents to influence placement changes and warned that the Secretariat would not tolerate such misconduct.

“So far, we have about two that we have handed over to the police. Yes, and we have also announced that you can’t come here, wait more than two hours. Beyond two, you are in for business, and we are not here for business, so we will arrest you.

“You can’t tell me that you have five children going to senior high at the same time, no. And you know, we follow up, we realise that these people are just collecting money from people, and then coming here and using us instead to make money,” she explained.

The arrests follow growing reports of bribery and corruption in the school placement process. Authorities say the crackdown is part of efforts to restore integrity, transparency, and fairness to the Free SHS placement system.