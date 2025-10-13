ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 13 Oct 2025 General News

Manhyia South MP hails OTEC FM as symbol of Ghanaian innovation and resilience

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Manhyia South MP hails OTEC FM as symbol of Ghanaian innovation and resilience

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has lauded OTEC FM for its resilience, innovation, and lasting contribution to Ghana’s media landscape.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on OTEC FM’s Nyansapo morning show on Monday, the MP commended the station’s pioneering spirit as one of the first private radio stations established in the country.

He described the story of OTEC FM’s founding and growth as a powerful reflection of determination and creativity. “Looking at how the late founder of OTEC, Mr. Oppong Twumasi, set up this station, I will be sad if we as Ghanaians fail to tell the world about this historic adventure,” Hon. Awuah said.

He noted that the success of OTEC FM demonstrates what Ghanaians can achieve when given the opportunity to innovate and lead. “OTEC FM represents the saying that, given the chance, a black man can also achieve unimaginable feats,” he added.

Hon. Awuah emphasized that OTEC FM’s importance goes beyond broadcasting, symbolizing a legacy of ambition and national pride. “The originality of OTEC FM represents more than just a radio station—it is a story that deserves recognition,” he stated.

He further proposed that OTEC FM’s rich history could be developed into a heritage tourism attraction to showcase the pioneering spirit behind Ghana’s private media industry.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

State files criminal charges against Osei Assibey Antwi, Gifty Oware-Mensah over...

2 hours ago

A member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Team, Lawuratu Musah-Saaka Populism and settings are all I see in NDC’s galamsey fight — NPP Communicator

2 hours ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 'Thank you for helping me bring the ship into a safe harbor' — Akufo-Addo to app...

2 hours ago

10 arrested for creating fake Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC delivery platforms — Police 10 arrested for creating fake Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC delivery platforms — Police

6 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong I’ve created thousands of jobs; I’ll create more if elected President — Kennedy ...

6 hours ago

Vice President of the Republic, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang We must move beyond exporting raw cocoa beans — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

6 hours ago

Galamsey fight: Mahama will deliver results like he did with dumsor — Beatrice Annan Galamsey fight: 'Mahama will deliver results like he did with dumsor' — Beatrice...

6 hours ago

Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate growth – Prof Quartey Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate gr...

7 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Mahama has directed us to also pay private facilities GH₵500 for dialysis treatm...

7 hours ago

DVLA to introduce biometric international driving licenceto boost global recognition in 2026 DVLA to introduce biometric international driving licence to boost global recogn...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line