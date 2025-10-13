Manhyia South MP hails OTEC FM as symbol of Ghanaian innovation and resilience

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has lauded OTEC FM for its resilience, innovation, and lasting contribution to Ghana’s media landscape.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on OTEC FM’s Nyansapo morning show on Monday, the MP commended the station’s pioneering spirit as one of the first private radio stations established in the country.

He described the story of OTEC FM’s founding and growth as a powerful reflection of determination and creativity. “Looking at how the late founder of OTEC, Mr. Oppong Twumasi, set up this station, I will be sad if we as Ghanaians fail to tell the world about this historic adventure,” Hon. Awuah said.

He noted that the success of OTEC FM demonstrates what Ghanaians can achieve when given the opportunity to innovate and lead. “OTEC FM represents the saying that, given the chance, a black man can also achieve unimaginable feats,” he added.

Hon. Awuah emphasized that OTEC FM’s importance goes beyond broadcasting, symbolizing a legacy of ambition and national pride. “The originality of OTEC FM represents more than just a radio station—it is a story that deserves recognition,” he stated.

He further proposed that OTEC FM’s rich history could be developed into a heritage tourism attraction to showcase the pioneering spirit behind Ghana’s private media industry.