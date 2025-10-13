Creating an Inclusive City: A Critical Analysis of York’s All-Age Autism and ADHD Strategy 2025–2030

Abstract

This article offers a critical reading of A City that Works for All – York’s All-Age Autism and ADHD Strategy 2025–2030(City of York Council, 2025). The paper evaluates how effectively the Strategy converts its moral vision into accountable practice. It examines how conceptual framing, diagnostic pathways and structural mechanisms interact to shape outcomes for autistic and ADHD people in York. The analysis finds that the Strategy articulates an ethically sophisticated vision—“Autistic people and people with ADHD belong in York” (p. 4)—but depends on voluntary cooperation rather than enforceable governance. Its inclusive rhetoric is not matched by clear standards, quantified resources or measurable indicators. The paper argues that while the document demonstrates moral leadership and an authentic commitment to co-production, it lacks the legislative and administrative precision required for transformative change. The critique proceeds in five stages: an introduction, an outline of the methodology, an examination of the conceptual and theoretical framework, an analysis of diagnostic and assessment systems, and a later discussion (Part 2) of support, governance and accountability. It concludes that the Strategy provides an ethical foundation for reform but must evolve into a rights-based, evidence-driven plan if York is truly to become “a city that works for all.”

Introduction

The York Strategy begins with the statement “Autistic people and people with ADHD belong in York” (City of York Council, 2025, p. 4). This opening assertion defines belonging as a civic principle rather than a clinical category. It positions neurodiversity within the language of citizenship and social cohesion, signalling the city’s ambition to frame difference as a collective good. The introductory section continues, “We have written this Autism and ADHD Strategy because we believe we can still work in partnership to make small, medium and large changes, so that together we create a society that works for autistic people and people with ADHD” (p. 4). The voice is inclusive and hopeful. It imagines social transformation emerging from incremental collaboration rather than confrontation.

Such language establishes moral authority but also softens accountability: belonging and partnership are aspirations, not obligations. The line “We’d like to invite the whole city to come with us” (p. 4) exemplifies this tone of open invitation. It is rhetorically generous but institutionally indeterminate, leaving uncertain who carries responsibility for implementation and who will monitor progress. The present critique explores whether this rhetoric of shared endeavour translates into practical governance.

The article next outlines the interpretive framework used in analysing the Strategy. Establishing a clear methodology is essential for demonstrating that evaluation proceeds from transparent criteria rather than personal impression.

Methodology and Analytical Framework

The analysis employs a qualitative document-analysis approach. The Strategy is treated as a policy artefact that communicates meaning through both content and form. Each section of the document was read to identify thematic clusters—conceptual framing, diagnostic systems, support structures and governance mechanisms. These themes were then examined for coherence between stated aims, operational measures and implied accountability.

The analytic framework combined four perspectives:

Clinical: To assess whether proposed diagnostic and treatment pathways align with evidence-based service design. Developmental: To consider the Strategy’s all-age ambition and continuity between childhood and adult provision. Occupational and environmental: To explore how sensory and contextual factors are addressed. Policy and governance: To evaluate transparency, measurement and enforceability.

Throughout, the focus remains on the Strategy’s own language. Each quotation is taken verbatim from the 2025 document and referenced with its page number. This approach ensures fidelity to the source while allowing critical interpretation. The analysis also follows an internal standard of rigour: each interpretive claim must rest on textual evidence and connect to the question of whether York’s inclusivity narrative is matched by operational accountability.

Conceptual and Theoretical Framework

At the heart of the Strategy lies the assertion that “The social model of disability states that people are disabled by barriers placed on them by society rather than by an impairment or condition” (City of York Council, 2025, p. 16). This line locates responsibility for disadvantage in the environment rather than the individual. It signals a deliberate break from medicalised interpretations of autism and ADHD. The strength of this framing is moral clarity: society, not neurology, is positioned as the agent of disablement.

Immediately after, however, the Strategy qualifies its stance: “We also recognise that some within the neurodiversity community do not like the language of ‘disability’ and do not recognise themselves as disabled” (p. 16). This gesture of respect for self-definition introduces conceptual instability. If the Strategy is grounded in the social model of disability yet acknowledges constituents who reject the label of disability, its policy anchor becomes uncertain. The text appears to oscillate between rights discourse and identity politics without clarifying how these interact. In practical terms, statutory protection under equality law applies only if autism and ADHD are recognised as disabilities. The wish to embrace all perspectives is inclusive but risks weakening legal traction.

A third statement compounds the ambiguity: “In this strategy and needs assessment we are using the principles of the social model of disability and neurodiversity” (p. 16). The phrase using the principles raises the question of which principles are operationalised and by what mechanism. Nowhere does the document translate these principles into policy instruments—budget priorities, measurable outcomes or evaluation criteria. As a result, the social model functions primarily as a moral reference rather than as a planning framework.

Earlier in the text, the Strategy defines its scope narrowly: “Where we refer to neurodiversity or neurodivergence in this strategy we are talking about Autism and ADHD” (p. 12). This definitional reduction simplifies focus but contradicts the more inclusive ethos implied by the term neurodiversity. The conceptual field shrinks from a celebration of diverse cognition to a binary diagnosis model. This shift has implications for policy: other neurodevelopmental profiles such as dyslexia or dyspraxia are excluded, yet many individuals experience overlapping traits that cut across categories. By defining neurodiversity through diagnostic boundaries, the Strategy undermines its own social-model premise.

Despite these contradictions, the section closes on a resonant line: “Together, we want to create a society that works for autistic people and people with ADHD in York” (p. 18). The repetition of together frames inclusivity as shared civic labour. Nevertheless, collective aspiration without defined responsibility can diffuse accountability. The analysis thus suggests that the Strategy’s conceptual vocabulary—belonging, partnership, togetherness—operates more as ethical rhetoric than as an enforceable rights structure.

The next section tests how this conceptual generosity is translated into clinical and procedural systems for diagnosis and assessment.

Clinical Pathways and Assessment

The Strategy presents striking data on local diagnostic capacity: “In January 2023 there were 1 560 adults awaiting autism and ADHD assessment and a further 2 000 referrals that had not yet been triaged. It was estimated that the waiting list is five years” (City of York Council, 2025, p. 13). This figure exposes systemic overload. A five-year delay negates the principle of timely intervention; for many, it renders assessment meaningless. The Strategy’s transparency in reporting such data is commendable, but it also highlights the inadequacy of current provision.

The proposed remedy focuses on coordination rather than expansion. It undertakes to “develop one ICB-wide triage process and criteria to streamline assessment pathways” (p. 24) and to “ensure organisations have robust and consistent waiting list management protocols” (p. 24). These measures may enhance administrative order but cannot substitute for clinical capacity. Streamlined triage determines who waits, not how long they wait. By addressing management systems without addressing workforce or funding, the Strategy treats a capacity crisis as a process issue.

One innovative aspiration appears later: “Work towards agreeing as a whole system that support / adjustments can be provided across all parts of the system without a neurodevelopmental diagnosis based on individual need” (p. 26). This is a radical statement of principle. It recognises that functional difficulties often exist before formal identification and that equitable access should not depend on diagnostic confirmation. Yet the operative verb work towards agreeing weakens its force. The phrase suggests future deliberation rather than current entitlement. Without defined criteria or funding, pre-diagnostic support risks becoming discretionary rather than universal.

A further promise appears in the section on mental-health services: “CAMHS will continue to commit to offer mental health input and therapeutic intervention… irrespective of whether they have a neurodevelopmental diagnosis or not” (p. 28). This clause embodies compassionate intent and could mitigate diagnostic gatekeeping. However, the open-ended commitment lacks measurable targets or resources. The text does not specify caseload limits, staffing ratios or evaluation mechanisms. In practice, such promises rely on goodwill rather than enforceable obligation.

Across these passages the Strategy exhibits a consistent rhetorical pattern: verbs of aspiration rather than execution. Develop, ensure, work towards, continue to commit—each signals direction without destination. Linguistically, the Strategy performs hope. Administratively, it defers action. The cumulative effect is a document that speaks in the grammar of partnership while avoiding the syntax of accountability.

From a systems standpoint, these sections illustrate the classic tension between coordination and capacity. By focusing on process efficiency rather than structural investment, the Strategy risks entrenching scarcity. Its reform model is managerial rather than redistributive. It treats the backlog as a problem of flow instead of supply. Consequently, the promise of an “all-age” approach may falter at the threshold of service entry.

Clinically, the absence of explicit reference to multidisciplinary collaboration—particularly between mental-health, occupational and educational services—limits the Strategy’s realism. A five-year waiting list cannot be shortened solely through improved triage; it requires integrated staffing models and continuous professional development. Yet the document’s reliance on coordination implies that professional cultures, not structural funding, are the obstacle.

The section thus concludes that York’s Strategy demonstrates diagnostic transparency and rhetorical compassion but lacks operational levers. Its emphasis on partnership without quantification perpetuates a cycle where process is mistaken for progress. The following sections will assess whether this pattern continues in the domains of support, environment and governance, and whether the city’s moral ambition is matched by structural accountability.

Support, Environment and Participation

The York Strategy builds its vision of daily life around the idea that inclusion should be practical and visible. It calls for “clarity on the types of support available before and after diagnosis, and for all organisations and professionals to give out the same information” (City of York Council, 2025, p. 31). The sentence recognises the fragmentation of services and the uncertainty families experience when seeking help. However, the proposed intervention—distributing “post diagnostic support packs and information” (p. 31)—represents a minimalist response to a structural issue. Providing information alone cannot bridge the gap between awareness and provision. It may even deepen frustration if information is plentiful but services remain inaccessible.

This pattern repeats elsewhere in the document. The Strategy’s emphasis on partnership with the voluntary sector, promising to “develop a wider range of community-based support initiatives” (p. 31), demonstrates sensitivity to the value of peer and lived-experience knowledge. Yet this approach shifts responsibility for delivery to community networks that are often precariously funded and dependent on volunteer labour. The language of co-production and community ownership risks becoming a substitute for statutory duty. For the Strategy’s inclusive rhetoric to have substance, community projects must be backed by secure funding, formal evaluation, and integration with professional services.

The Strategy recognises that environmental barriers often produce exclusion. It states that “we need more quiet and inclusive spaces that meet the sensory needs of neurodiverse communities in the city” (p. 20). This is one of its most practical observations, identifying the everyday spatial factors that contribute to stress and avoidance. However, the following promise to “evaluate council spaces such as children’s centres, libraries and leisure facilities” (p. 20) lacks timeframe or metric. Evaluation alone does not guarantee adaptation. Without an implementation plan, these commitments risk remaining expressions of goodwill rather than acts of redesign. A credible policy would include specific standards for lighting, acoustics, signage, and staff awareness, transforming sensory comfort from aspiration into requirement.

In the education domain, the Strategy reveals an understanding of systemic tensions. It acknowledges that “some schools are felt to have unhelpful behaviour policies for autistic pupils and those with ADHD” (p. 34) and seeks to “agree clear shared approaches on key policies including behaviour, attendance, and uniform” (p. 34). This recognition of inconsistency is significant, yet the proposed solution—agreement—relies on voluntary collaboration among schools with divergent capacities and philosophies. For change to be sustainable, consensus must be supplemented by regulation and accountability.

One of the more tangible proposals is to create "Autism champions in schools” (p. 20). The idea of a champion scheme has merit as a symbol of cultural change, but its practical value depends on mandate and resources. Without protected time, training, and seniority, champions risk being ceremonial figures rather than agents of transformation. The repeated reliance on training as a vehicle for change also requires scrutiny. Training can raise awareness, but without structural follow-up, attitudes revert to institutional norms.

Healthcare accessibility receives pragmatic attention. The Strategy advises staff to ask "what support the person needs in their appointment, and advertise what reasonable adjustments can be offered regardless of diagnosis” (p. 35). This instruction exemplifies sound clinical communication and is one of the most operational sentences in the document. By recommending direct questioning and disclosure of adjustments, the Strategy acknowledges that patient comfort depends on negotiation and predictability. The examples that follow—“asking questions in a different way, providing a written summary of the appointment” (p. 35)—illustrate simple, achievable practices that could meaningfully improve experiences. The challenge, however, lies in consistency. The Strategy does not specify who will monitor compliance or how patients will provide feedback.

Across this section, a consistent pattern emerges. The Strategy understands barriers with empathy and insight but articulates solutions in the language of persuasion rather than obligation. Its verbs—develop, evaluate, agree, create—invoke collective will but not accountability. Consequently, the Strategy communicates moral clarity yet procedural uncertainty.

Governance, Co-production and Accountability

The Strategy’s final sections address structure and responsibility. Appendix 3 defines co-production expansively as a practice that “values the different kinds of knowledge each partner brings” (City of York Council, 2025, p. 45). The definition reflects the highest ideals of participatory governance. It affirms parity between professional and lived expertise and rejects token consultation. Yet the subsequent framework for implementation undermines this principle. The document states that the existing steering group “will evolve into an ‘Autism and ADHD Strategy Reference Group’” (p. 40) which will develop "an implementation plan which will set out the actions, timelines and responsibilities” (p. 41). By postponing the operational plan to a future date, the Strategy replaces immediate co-production with deferred planning. The participatory process is thus promised rather than enacted.

Monitoring arrangements are similarly general. Under the heading “How will we know things are improving?” the Strategy proposes four domains of evaluation: “societal change”, “experience of care”, “the way care is delivered”, and “outcomes for people” (p. 38). These categories capture broad aspirations but provide no measurable indicators. The only quantifiable suggestion—“we can measure wellbeing scores using standard quality of life measures” (p. 38)—is insufficient as a sole metric for systemic change. Without baseline data, targets, and frequency of review, such measures cannot track progress reliably.

The Strategy is candid about past shortcomings, noting that “the last Autism Strategy for York lapsed in 2021” and that “it has taken far too long for this renewed strategy to be published” (p. 5). This honesty enhances credibility, acknowledging institutional inertia. However, the document does not explain why the previous plan failed or what safeguards will prevent recurrence. Without such reflection, accountability remains historical rather than preventative.

The section on lived experience deepens the ethical tone. It observes that “constant efforts to engage and consult people who are neurodivergent can leave them exhausted and jaded” (p. 9). This recognition of consultation fatigue is both humane and perceptive. Yet the Strategy simultaneously declares that “we frequently talk about co-production” (p. 10), suggesting that participation will continue without necessarily changing form. Appendix 3 attempts to address this by recommending “equitable financial compensation for lived experience contributors” (p. 45). However, this recommendation appears only in the appendix and not in the main action plan. The absence of explicit budgeting reduces it to a symbolic gesture.

Perhaps the most significant structural weakness is the lack of enforcement. The Strategy emphasises shared accountability but delegates responsibility to a reference group that has coordinating rather than regulatory powers. No agency is authorised to compel compliance or publish annual performance data. The Strategy functions, therefore, as a moral charter rather than a binding framework. Such charters can inspire cultural change but depend entirely on voluntary adherence. For a policy grounded in the social model of disability, this absence of enforceable obligation is paradoxical. If barriers are socially produced, their removal must also be socially mandated.

Overall, the governance architecture resembles a network of goodwill rather than a system of accountability. The absence of clear leadership structures, timeframes, and sanctions limits the Strategy’s capacity to deliver its own vision.

Integrative Discussion and Conclusion

The analysis of the York Strategy reveals a consistent duality. On one hand, the document represents ethical advancement. Its declaration that “together, we want to create a society that works for autistic people and people with ADHD in York” (p. 18) encapsulates a modern civic ideal: inclusion as shared responsibility. The Strategy humanises public policy by translating neurodiversity into belonging. It refuses deficit language and redefines citizenship through empathy.

On the other hand, this ethical narrative is not matched by administrative solidity. Each section demonstrates a similar pattern—progressive ideas expressed through the grammar of hope but devoid of structural compulsion. Conceptually, the Strategy oscillates between two paradigms: the social model of disability, which demands systemic reform, and the cultural model of neurodiversity, which emphasises identity and acceptance. The attempt to merge these paradigms produces conceptual generosity but bureaucratic ambiguity. Without clear definition, neither framework secures full policy authority.

Clinically, the Strategy’s account of diagnostic backlog (p. 13) illustrates transparency without remedy. Its solutions—triage and waiting-list management (p. 24)—represent procedural optimisation rather than investment. The promise that “support / adjustments can be provided… without a neurodevelopmental diagnosis” (p. 26) shows humane intent yet remains aspirational. Similarly, the commitment that “CAMHS will continue to commit to offer mental health input…” (p. 28) demonstrates goodwill but lacks resource specification.

In practice, the document relies on verbs of possibility rather than verbs of obligation. It replaces measurable performance indicators with trust in partnership. This pattern continues through the later sections on support and governance, where action plans depend on “develop”, “evaluate”, and “agree” rather than “deliver” or “implement.” The linguistic texture of the Strategy therefore mirrors its structural design: cooperative, sincere, but non-binding.

Nevertheless, the Strategy’s cultural significance should not be understated. By embedding the statement “Autistic people and people with ADHD belong in York” (p. 4) into official policy, the city recognises neurodiverse identity as an element of civic pluralism. This linguistic shift is historically important. It replaces the language of accommodation with the language of belonging. However, belonging becomes a policy reality only when supported by enforceable standards, transparent funding, and measurable impact.

From a governance perspective, the most urgent task is to transform the reference group into a statutory oversight body with the authority to publish annual progress reports. The implementation plan (p. 41) should be brought into the public domain with time-bound targets. Future revisions must also institutionalise financial recognition for lived experience contributors (p. 45), moving compensation from appendix to policy.

In conclusion, A City that Works for All stands as a document of ethical integrity and civic imagination. It reframes autism and ADHD not as deficits but as integral aspects of human diversity. Its moral narrative invites York’s citizens to act collectively and compassionately. Yet moral invitation must be coupled with structural accountability. The Strategy’s success will depend on whether the city can convert its vocabulary of inclusion into enforceable practice. Only then will the statement “Autistic people and people with ADHD belong in York” (p. 4) describe lived reality rather than rhetorical aspiration.