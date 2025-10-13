Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placement registration  

Mr Jonathan Korsinah, Municipal Education Director of Nkwanta South, has confirmed that several Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates have fled their assigned Senior High Schools (SHS) placement centres in the Municipality due to tribal disturbances in the enclave.

He said online registration numbers for SHS placement have drastically dropped, citing Nkwanta South SHS which has seen a decline from 41 registered graduates to 25, with only 24 graduates registered as of the last count as an example.

He mentioned that Nkwanta South Community Day SHS had 190 graduates placed with 22 protocols, but only 22 graduates had registered as of the previous week.

According to him, the graduates were seeking alternative placement options, which sparked concerns about academic pursuits in the area.

This Mr Korsinah made known when he presented sanitary pads to students in the area, to promote girl-child education and reduce absenteeism in schools, particularly during menstrual periods.

He stated that tribal disturbances had created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the students, resulting in the abandonment of their assigned placement centers in Nkwanta South.

Mr Korsinah indicated that, this had not only disrupted their academic plans but also caused anxiety and stress for the students and their families.

The Director appealed to the graduates to return to their assigned placement centers, assuring them that measures were being taken to ensure their safety and security.

However, the Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, has expressed concern over the declining numbers of BECE graduates opting for online registration and instead traveling to other places to acquire knowledge.

He said the situation was alarming and required immediate attention from feuding parties, stakeholders, and traditional authorities to come together as one people.

GNA