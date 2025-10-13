ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placement registration  

  Mon, 13 Oct 2025
Education Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placement registration
MON, 13 OCT 2025

Mr Jonathan Korsinah, Municipal Education Director of Nkwanta South, has confirmed that several Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates have fled their assigned Senior High Schools (SHS) placement centres in the Municipality due to tribal disturbances in the enclave.

He said online registration numbers for SHS placement have drastically dropped, citing Nkwanta South SHS which has seen a decline from 41 registered graduates to 25, with only 24 graduates registered as of the last count as an example.

He mentioned that Nkwanta South Community Day SHS had 190 graduates placed with 22 protocols, but only 22 graduates had registered as of the previous week.

According to him, the graduates were seeking alternative placement options, which sparked concerns about academic pursuits in the area.

This Mr Korsinah made known when he presented sanitary pads to students in the area, to promote girl-child education and reduce absenteeism in schools, particularly during menstrual periods.

He stated that tribal disturbances had created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the students, resulting in the abandonment of their assigned placement centers in Nkwanta South.

Mr Korsinah indicated that, this had not only disrupted their academic plans but also caused anxiety and stress for the students and their families.

The Director appealed to the graduates to return to their assigned placement centers, assuring them that measures were being taken to ensure their safety and security.

However, the Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, has expressed concern over the declining numbers of BECE graduates opting for online registration and instead traveling to other places to acquire knowledge.

He said the situation was alarming and required immediate attention from feuding parties, stakeholders, and traditional authorities to come together as one people.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placement registration Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placem...

1 hour ago

President Andry Rajoelina was due to address the nation Monday. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar on edge as embattled president's address delayed

2 hours ago

Thieves ransack defunct Asubinya irrigation facility in Wenchi Thieves ransack defunct Asubinya irrigation facility in Wenchi

2 hours ago

Two suspects grabbed for manipulating school placement system, taking bribes Two suspects grabbed for manipulating school placement system, taking bribes

2 hours ago

TOR set to resume crude oil refining by end of October after years of inactivity TOR set to resume crude oil refining by end of October after years of inactivity

2 hours ago

President Mahama holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing President Mahama holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijin...

2 hours ago

Angry contractor locks up Odoben SHS classroom block over non-payment of debt Angry contractor locks up Odoben SHS classroom block over non-payment of debt

3 hours ago

Breast Cancer isn’t an October disease — Dorothy Amuah calls for year-round action 'Breast Cancer isn’t an October disease' — Dorothy Amuah calls for year-round ac...

4 hours ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 'Thank you for helping me bring the ship into a safe harbor' — Akufo-Addo to app...

4 hours ago

10 arrested for creating fake Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC delivery platforms — Police 10 arrested for creating fake Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC delivery platforms — Police

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line