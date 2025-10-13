ModernGhana logo
Eastern Region MPs Must Put Party Unity Above Personal Interests

By Samuel Osene-Akwah
Eastern Region MPs Must Put Party Unity Above Personal Interests

As the party’s internal campaign season intensifies, aspirants across the country are touring various regions to sell their messages and win the confidence of delegates. While most regions have handled this process with maturity and decorum, the Eastern Region has, unfortunately, drawn attention for all the wrong reasons.

Unlike other regions where Members of Parliament (MPs) have maintained neutrality and decorum, some MPs from the Eastern Region chose to hold a press conference to openly declare support for a particular aspirant. This act, which many within the party view as divisive and unnecessary, sets a troubling precedent for the future of internal politics.

It is deeply regrettable that those MPs involved have yet to show remorse or apologise for their actions. Political competition within a democratic party should be based on ideas and persuasion, not on public grandstanding or internal hostility. MPs from other regions have demonstrated commendable restraint, respect, and political maturity qualities that the Eastern Region representatives should have emulated.

If an aspirant from one’s own region seeks leadership and a Member of Parliament does not support him, the honourable thing to do is to remain neutral or quietly support one’s preferred choice. Launching media attacks against a fellow MP from the same region, particularly one who has long supported party activities and development in the area, is not only poor form but it is politically reckless.

Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong, a respected figure within the party and the Eastern Region, was undeservingly targeted by some MPs whose conduct has left many grassroots supporters disillusioned. These attacks were unnecessary, disrespectful, and unprovoked. The MPs involved owe both Dr. Acheampong and their constituents an apology for fanning division at a time when the party needs solidarity.

Ironically, many of these same MPs once unseated sitting MPs during their own political journeys. Back then, they enjoyed the full support of the very grassroots they now alienate. Today, those victories appear to have bred arrogance rather than humility.

The behaviour of these MPs risks creating the impression that they represent personal interests rather than the collective will of the party. Across the country, MPs in other regions have conducted themselves with restraint and respect for all aspirants even those they do not support. The Eastern Region should have been a model of unity, not a symbol of disunity.

The frustration among party foot soldiers is understandable. They see in the behaviour of some MPs a worrying sense of entitlement and disregard for internal harmony. Treating a colleague MP as an outsider simply because of differing loyalties sends the wrong signal to the base of the party and threatens cohesion ahead of the 2028 elections.

If the current posture continues, it could have long-term political consequences. Disunity at the leadership level breeds apathy among supporters and apathy at the grassroots level is a sure path to electoral defeat.

The party must take lessons from this episode. Leadership is not about ego or dominance; it is about service, humility, and teamwork. The Eastern Region MPs must rise above pettiness and set an example worthy of their positions.

The time has come for them to close ranks, offer apologies where due, and restore the image of unity and discipline that the Eastern Region once proudly represented.

By
Samuel Osene-Akwah
(Okyeman-Mayor)
[email protected]

0554547843

