“Nothing But Peace” Families Yearn for Silence as Leaders Gather in Egypt

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt In a redemptive moment of fragile hope, families torn apart by the horrors of October 7 stand united in a collective prayer: let there be no more bombs, no more tears, no more waiting in prison. They have come to this “Summit for Peace” in Egypt with one simple plea to finally see their beloved ones returned home, hear only the laughter of children, not the blasts of war.

A Summit Born of Pain and Promise

The summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025, is co chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump. Over twenty countries have been invited, with the aim of consolidating a ceasefire, organizing prisoner and hostage exchanges, and charting a path toward renewed stability in Gaza and beyond.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend, citing a religious holiday, though he was personally invited by Trump. Hamas similarly declined direct involvement. Their absence is a reminder of the enormous diplomatic balancing act this summit must perform.

The Families’ Cry: “See Love, Not War”

For many in attendance are relatives of those lost, captured or displaced in the conflict that began on October 7, 2023. On that day, coordinated attacks by Hamas and affiliated groups on Israeli soil ignited a brutal cycle of war, bombardment, blockade and suffering. Thousands of Palestinians have died, many of them civilians, and entire neighborhoods remain in ruins.

These families, quiet in their grief but fierce in their resolve, have come to this summit with an unshakable vision: “nothing but peace.” They want to see their children home, to hear voices, not sirens. They believe that in the rubble of war, forgiveness and reconciliation can still take root.

Credit and Controversy: The Trump Factor

Supporters of the summit have given much credit to President Trump, arguing that his 20‑point Gaza peace plan laid the groundwork for this moment of conciliation. They point to his bold public diplomacy, shuttle meetings, and firm insistence on hostage release and reconstruction. Even Israeli circles have expressed gratitude, with Netanyahu hailing Trump’s role.

Yet not everyone sees the picture so neatly. Critics warn that too much emphasis on a single leader’s triumph risks sidelining the voices of the Palestinians themselves. Others argue that sustainable peace must rest on genuine reciprocity, justice, and the full inclusion of affected communities not transient deals struck among states.

What the Summit Must Deliver

To turn hope into reality, the summit’s success must go beyond symbolic gestures. Key deliverables include:

Full release of hostages and prisoners including those still held in Gaza and Israel with returned bodies and truth about the missing.

Concrete humanitarian access corridors for aid, lifting siege conditions, rebuilding infrastructure, restoring water, power, healthcare and schooling.

A credible governance strategy for Gaza whether transitional rule, international trusteeship, or renewed Palestinian institutions, in consultation with Gaza’s residents.

Security guarantees so that no party resumes violence, and so that all communities feel safe.

Regional solidarity and investment financial pledges, reconstruction funds, and political backing from Arab states and the international community.

If these initiatives are implemented honestly and inclusively, the summit might mark a turning point. If not, it risks becoming another page in a long ledger of broken hopes.

Challenges That Loom

Lack of direct participation from key actors. With Israel and Hamas absent, many decisions will still depend on back‑room diplomacy and compromise.

Distrust and trauma. The scars of two years of war run deep. Too many Palestinians, this peace feels overdue; to many Israelis, it requires enforcement.

Power imbalances. Without mechanisms to ensure fairness, vulnerable parties may be sidelined.

Spoilers and relapse risks. Extremist groups or political factions might attempt to derail any accord.

Reconstruction burden. The physical and social rebuilding of Gaza will be immense, needing long-term resources and oversight.

In the face of decades of conflict, this summit is a glimmer not a guarantee. Yet for those families who came with fragile hopes, it is almost everything. They came to sit in silence, to whisper the names of their loved ones, to look across the table at foreign leaders and hope: “Let no bombs fall again. Let us see love, not war.”

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

