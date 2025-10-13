German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Ghana in November

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a two-day state visit to Ghana from November 3 to 4, 2025, as part of a three-nation African tour that also includes Egypt and Angola.

The visit, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, will focus on innovation, development, and vocational training partnerships between Ghana and Germany.

During his stay, President Steinmeier will hold discussions with representatives of civil society and emerging start-up founders to explore new areas of collaboration in technology, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth.

On November 4, the German leader will travel to Kumasi to meet the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The two are expected to discuss ongoing joint initiatives in vaccine research, skills training, and educational exchange. This will be President Steinmeier’s second visit to Ghana, following his first official trip in December 2017.

Before arriving in Ghana, President Steinmeier will attend the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo from November 1 to 2, at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The landmark museum will host more than 100,000 ancient artefacts, including the full collection from Tutankhamun’s tomb. The two leaders will also hold bilateral talks on regional security and development.

After concluding his engagements in Ghana, President Steinmeier will proceed to Angola from November 5 to 7 — becoming the first German president to visit the country. His trip coincides with Angola’s 50th independence anniversary and its tenure as chair of the African Union.

In Luanda, he will meet President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and hold discussions with business leaders from both nations to strengthen trade and investment ties. He is also expected to engage young Angolans on entrepreneurship and inspect EU-backed infrastructure projects along the Lobito Corridor, a strategic trade route linking Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia.

The tour underscores Germany’s renewed commitment to strengthening partnerships across Africa through innovation, education, and sustainable development.