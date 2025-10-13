ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 13 Oct 2025 Feature Article

Our Light Was Not a Fluorescent Lamp: Common Issues and Clarifications

Our Light Was Not a Fluorescent Lamp: Common Issues and Clarifications

Fluorescent lamps have long been used in homes, offices, and industrial settings due to their energy efficiency and long lifespan. However, they are also known for a variety of issues that can affect performance, safety, and user experience. In this article, we clarify that our light was not a fluorescent lamp, and explore some of the common problems typically associated with fluorescent lighting to help you understand the differences.

What Are Fluorescent Lamps?
Fluorescent lamps work by passing an electric current through a gas (usually mercury vapor), which emits ultraviolet light. This UV light then excites a phosphor coating on the inside of the tube, producing visible light.

Tube lights (long, cylindrical)
Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFLs) (spiral or folded shapes)

Common Issues With Fluorescent Lamps
If you've ever used a fluorescent lamp, you may have experienced one or more of these problems:

Flickering
Fluorescent lights often flicker when they are starting up or when the ballast is failing. This can be irritating and may cause eye strain or headaches for some people.

Delayed Start
Unlike LED or incandescent lights, fluorescent lamps often take a moment to turn on fully. This delay is due to the warm-up time needed by the ballast and the gas inside.

Buzzing Noise
Older or faulty ballasts can emit a low, constant buzzing noise, which can be distracting in quiet environments.

Mercury Content
Fluorescent lamps contain mercury, a toxic substance. If the bulb breaks, it poses a health risk and requires special cleanup procedures. Disposal must also follow environmental guidelines.

Reduced Performance in Cold Temperatures

Fluorescent lights often struggle to perform well in colder environments, which can result in dim or delayed lighting.

Color Rendering and Light Quality
While newer fluorescent lamps have improved, many still offer poor color rendering compared to LED or natural light. This can distort the appearance of objects and colors.

Why Our Light Was Not a Fluorescent Lamp

Given the problems listed above, it's important to note that our light source does not exhibit these typical fluorescent lamp issues. Here’s how we can tell:

Instant On: The light turns on immediately without delay or flickering, unlike traditional fluorescent lamps.

No Flickering or Buzzing: The absence of flicker or noise suggests a different technology, likely LED.

No Mercury or Hazardous Materials: Our lamp does not contain mercury, making it safer and more environmentally friendly.

Consistent Light Output: It operates well across different temperatures and provides consistent, high-quality illumination.

Better Efficiency and Lifespan: The longevity and lower power consumption further indicate this is not a fluorescent lamp.

Conclusion
while fluorescent lamps were once a popular energy-saving alternative to incandescent bulbs, they come with several drawbacks including flickering, noise, and environmental concerns. Our lighting solution does not suffer from these issues, clearly distinguishing it from traditional fluorescent technology. It's likely powered by a more modern and efficient system, such as LED technology.

Understanding the differences can help you make informed decisions when selecting lighting for your space.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical / science communicator
International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 90 articles on modernghana.com. More name is Mustapha, born on 13th March, .Alh Bature Sallama is my father whom passed away in 2000 at age of 73. Fatima Ahmed Jibrin is my mother. I had four children, Hijama Healing Cupping therapy is my center as the COE , I practice complimentary and Alternative Medicine . naturopathy and reflexology Private investigation and intelligence analysis, conflict management and peace building at USIP. Profession in journalism, social media journalism,mobile journalism, investigative journalism, ethics of journalism, photojournalist, medical and Science Columnist on daily graphic Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (90)

More

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong I’ve created thousands of jobs; I’ll create more if elected President — Kennedy ...

53 minutes ago

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘We’re deeply saddened by the Kete Krachi boat accident’ — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

53 minutes ago

Vice President of the Republic, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang We must move beyond exporting raw cocoa beans — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

53 minutes ago

Galamsey fight: Mahama will deliver results like he did with dumsor — Beatrice Annan Galamsey fight: 'Mahama will deliver results like he did with dumsor' — Beatrice...

1 hour ago

Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate growth – Prof Quartey Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate gr...

2 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Mahama has directed us to also pay private facilities GH₵500 for dialysis treatm...

2 hours ago

Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup

2 hours ago

One person dies every 19minutes, 28,000 Ghanaians yearly from air pollution — AMA One person dies every 19minutes, 28,000 Ghanaians yearly from air pollution — AM...

2 hours ago

Fulfil your campaign promise and ease port charges — Ghanaians in Belgium tell Mahama Fulfil your campaign promise and ease port charges — Ghanaians in Belgium tell M...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line