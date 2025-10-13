Our Collective Conduct Will Determine The Future Of The New Patriotic Party

Dear fellow Patriots!

I bring to you warm felicitations, and I hope you are doing exceptionally well as a dedicated, hardworking, loyal, and committed Patriot of the NPP.

As we are all aware, our beloved Party is still in the rebuilding, restructuring, reorganization, and reconnecting process for a quick return to power.

However, this journey of bouncing back requires that we all come together to contribute our quota to reignite the spirit of the Elephant fraternity.

Indeed, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a bold step, and we are all involved in making sure that we build a formidable Party with a big tent to accommodate all.

Yes, we can and will deliver once we put our heads together and accept divergent views that will be of utmost importance to the triumph of the Party.

In actual fact, the journey will be full of ups and downs, and as dedicated patriots of the only political party with a great sense of democratic values and principles.

We can't sit on the fence and expect an extraordinary outcome, and this requires a united front devoid of divisiveness, misbehavior, and unnecessary rancour.

I know some are still in pain as a result of the Party's defeat in the 2024 elections which are genuine concerns to be realized and handled with care.

However, we can't continue to lament what happened, which some were avoidable and others beyond the control of the Party leadership and the government.

Furthermore, as part of the rebuilding and reconnecting process, the leadership has taken some stringent measures to bring back confidence and the passion of the Party from everyone within the circles of NPP.

One of such measures has to do with the election of the Party's Flagbearer on January 31, 2026, and the five Presidential Hopefuls who filed their nominations have gone through the balloting successfully.

On this note, the NPP, as a democratic Party, believes in strengthening the frontiers of our internal democracy by electing leaders who are poised to lead and to serve.

This comes with the engagement of kingmakers who are the delegates with the right to vote or choose the best suited to lead the Party as Flagbearer.

Despite the relevance of this internal contest, it comes with its own challenges and difficulties, and once these are not handled with a deep sense of maturity, it may degenerate into anti-party behavior or conduct.

Given the above, I would urge fellow Patriots to be extra careful and meticulous in our actions as the campaign will be in full swing in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Realistically, we all can't align and believe in the campaign philosophy and political leadership styles of our distinguished leaders with the desire to lead the NPP.

This calls for a sober approach and reflection in the way and manner we conduct ourselves in propagating our preferred candidates willing through our engagement with each other.

Since our political terrain has evolved, we must focus more on the messages and policy initiatives of our preferred candidates and not personalize everything to score cheap political favours and support.

Lest we forget, the ultimate is the NPP and not those willing to lead and represent the Party. We have had Former President John Agyekum Kufour and Former President Nana Addo, who have spent their 8 years in power and have given way for the next I line to lead.

Meaning, no one is bigger than the NPP, and the Party will continue to exist and this should be a lesson for everyone to appreciate and accept wholeheartedly.

To add again, the unity and success of the Party will depend largely on utterances and it will be affected through hate, divisive, tribal, and religious bigotry commentary in the campaigns.

In conclusion, I will urge all of us to conduct ourselves as we strongly campaign based on issues not personal attacks, and washing the dirty linens of the Party in public.

We have a duty to protect, defend, and uphold the integrity and image of our beloved Party, NPP through innovative campaign strategies for unity and togetherness after the Presidential primary.

Long live NPP!

Shalom!

Abdulai Abdul-Razak✍️

Tamale South Constituency Secretary Hopeful, NPP

[email protected]