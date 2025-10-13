ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 13 Oct 2025 Feature Article

Our Collective Conduct Will Determine The Future Of The New Patriotic Party

Our Collective Conduct Will Determine The Future Of The New Patriotic Party

Dear fellow Patriots!

I bring to you warm felicitations, and I hope you are doing exceptionally well as a dedicated, hardworking, loyal, and committed Patriot of the NPP.

As we are all aware, our beloved Party is still in the rebuilding, restructuring, reorganization, and reconnecting process for a quick return to power.

However, this journey of bouncing back requires that we all come together to contribute our quota to reignite the spirit of the Elephant fraternity.

Indeed, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a bold step, and we are all involved in making sure that we build a formidable Party with a big tent to accommodate all.

Yes, we can and will deliver once we put our heads together and accept divergent views that will be of utmost importance to the triumph of the Party.

In actual fact, the journey will be full of ups and downs, and as dedicated patriots of the only political party with a great sense of democratic values and principles.

We can't sit on the fence and expect an extraordinary outcome, and this requires a united front devoid of divisiveness, misbehavior, and unnecessary rancour.

I know some are still in pain as a result of the Party's defeat in the 2024 elections which are genuine concerns to be realized and handled with care.

However, we can't continue to lament what happened, which some were avoidable and others beyond the control of the Party leadership and the government.

Furthermore, as part of the rebuilding and reconnecting process, the leadership has taken some stringent measures to bring back confidence and the passion of the Party from everyone within the circles of NPP.

One of such measures has to do with the election of the Party's Flagbearer on January 31, 2026, and the five Presidential Hopefuls who filed their nominations have gone through the balloting successfully.

On this note, the NPP, as a democratic Party, believes in strengthening the frontiers of our internal democracy by electing leaders who are poised to lead and to serve.

This comes with the engagement of kingmakers who are the delegates with the right to vote or choose the best suited to lead the Party as Flagbearer.

Despite the relevance of this internal contest, it comes with its own challenges and difficulties, and once these are not handled with a deep sense of maturity, it may degenerate into anti-party behavior or conduct.

Given the above, I would urge fellow Patriots to be extra careful and meticulous in our actions as the campaign will be in full swing in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Realistically, we all can't align and believe in the campaign philosophy and political leadership styles of our distinguished leaders with the desire to lead the NPP.

This calls for a sober approach and reflection in the way and manner we conduct ourselves in propagating our preferred candidates willing through our engagement with each other.

Since our political terrain has evolved, we must focus more on the messages and policy initiatives of our preferred candidates and not personalize everything to score cheap political favours and support.

Lest we forget, the ultimate is the NPP and not those willing to lead and represent the Party. We have had Former President John Agyekum Kufour and Former President Nana Addo, who have spent their 8 years in power and have given way for the next I line to lead.

Meaning, no one is bigger than the NPP, and the Party will continue to exist and this should be a lesson for everyone to appreciate and accept wholeheartedly.

To add again, the unity and success of the Party will depend largely on utterances and it will be affected through hate, divisive, tribal, and religious bigotry commentary in the campaigns.

In conclusion, I will urge all of us to conduct ourselves as we strongly campaign based on issues not personal attacks, and washing the dirty linens of the Party in public.

We have a duty to protect, defend, and uphold the integrity and image of our beloved Party, NPP through innovative campaign strategies for unity and togetherness after the Presidential primary.

Long live NPP!

Shalom!

Abdulai Abdul-Razak✍️
Tamale South Constituency Secretary Hopeful, NPP
[email protected]

Abdulai Abdul-Razak
Abdulai Abdul-Razak, © 2025

Humble, compassionate, friendly and caring. Passion for writing on varied issues, especially politics.. More I believe in contributing meaningful to political landscape of the Country. Humble and compassionate. Open minded, selfless and responsive.Column: Abdulai Abdul-Razak

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (68)

More

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong I’ve created thousands of jobs; I’ll create more if elected President — Kennedy ...

53 minutes ago

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘We’re deeply saddened by the Kete Krachi boat accident’ — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

53 minutes ago

Vice President of the Republic, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang We must move beyond exporting raw cocoa beans — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

53 minutes ago

Galamsey fight: Mahama will deliver results like he did with dumsor — Beatrice Annan Galamsey fight: 'Mahama will deliver results like he did with dumsor' — Beatrice...

1 hour ago

Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate growth – Prof Quartey Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate gr...

2 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Mahama has directed us to also pay private facilities GH₵500 for dialysis treatm...

2 hours ago

Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup

2 hours ago

One person dies every 19minutes, 28,000 Ghanaians yearly from air pollution — AMA One person dies every 19minutes, 28,000 Ghanaians yearly from air pollution — AM...

2 hours ago

Fulfil your campaign promise and ease port charges — Ghanaians in Belgium tell Mahama Fulfil your campaign promise and ease port charges — Ghanaians in Belgium tell M...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line