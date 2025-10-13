Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate growth – Prof Quartey

Respected economist and former Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Professor Peter Quartey, has commended the government’s fiscal performance for the first seven months of 2025, describing the 5% deviation from its spending target as a sign of responsible financial management.

His remarks come after reports indicated that government expenditure over the period remained below target — a development economists view as a reflection of stricter fiscal control and improved spending efficiency.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Professor Quartey said while fiscal discipline is vital to stabilising the economy, cutting spending too aggressively could hinder economic recovery and job creation.

“A 5% deviation is acceptable, but when the gap widens to around 14%, that’s worrying. If the government doesn’t spend, economic activity slows down. Spending within prudent limits helps sustain growth, supports employment, and keeps the economy active,” he stated.

He emphasised that responsible spending on infrastructure and social services is necessary to stimulate growth. “Fiscal prudence is important, but we shouldn’t become overly obsessed with cutting expenditure. Some level of investment is essential — that’s how countries achieve strong infrastructure development and create opportunities for their people,” he explained.

Professor Quartey also cautioned against assuming that lower spending automatically means greater efficiency. He warned that underfunding key institutions and delaying payments could undermine development.

“Reduced expenditure doesn’t always mean efficiency. It could mean arrears are building up or that district assemblies and state agencies aren’t receiving needed funds. We see dark streets, broken streetlights, and polluted rivers — these are signs that certain sectors are underfunded. We must spend, but do so wisely,” he stressed.

According to the Bank of Ghana’s September 2025 Monetary Policy Report, total government expenditure stood at GH¢131.1 billion, representing 9.4% of GDP, against a target of GH¢152.6 billion or 10.9% of GDP. This reflects a 14.1% shortfall relative to the target but a 9.3% year-on-year increase in actual spending.

Professor Quartey concluded that maintaining a balance between fiscal restraint and strategic investment will be key to sustaining Ghana’s economic stability and long-term growth.