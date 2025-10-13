ModernGhana logo
Archbishop Dr. Adu Amankwah wins U.S. Presidential Lifetime Award for fourth time

  Mon, 13 Oct 2025
Awards Archbishop Dr. Akwasi Adu Amankwah
MON, 13 OCT 2025
Archbishop Dr. Akwasi Adu Amankwah

In an extraordinary milestone, Archbishop Dr. Akwasi Adu Amankwah has been awarded the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for the Fourth time, cementing his reputation as one of the most consistent global leaders in service and humanitarian work.

This 2024 award marks the fourth successive award, multiple recognitions in 2023.

The award, bearing the seal of the White House and signed by President Joseph R. Biden Jr., recognises decades of volunteer leadership and unwavering commitment to improving communities across the globe.

In his citation, President Biden commended Archbishop Amankwah for being a source of “hope, light, and love” in a world that deeply needs it.

Archbishop Amankwah, who founded the Revival Prayer Army of Christ Movement International, has been a missionary to more than 50 countries and an advocate for peace, education, and social justice.

His global impact includes roles as Peace Ambassador for the United Nations and as a director and advisor to organisations working in healthcare, agriculture, and cultural diplomacy. He holds a Doctor of Medicine in the United States and is recognised as an Order of Minister Statesman, an honour accredited by the United Nations.

Responding to the award, Archbishop Amankwah said, “This fourth recognition challenges me to go further. Service has no finish line. As long as there are lives to save, children to protect, and communities to strengthen, I will continue to serve.”

His commitment extends beyond ministry. Through initiatives such as LIFECODE911 International, he has pioneered emergency healthcare innovations. He has also played a leadership role in promoting sustainable farming, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation.

Despite his many recognitions, Archbishop Amankwah remains grounded in his mission. “The true reward of service is not the award on the wall but the smile of a child whose life has been touched. I dedicate this honour to every volunteer working silently in the background. May we all continue to serve faithfully.”

With four Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards to his name, Archbishop Dr. Adu Amankwah has set a remarkable example of what it means to dedicate one’s life to service — not for applause, but for impact.

