Hangaline Assemblyman empowers SHS freshers with hope and support

By Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham II Contributor
TUE, 14 OCT 2025

In yet another inspiring display of grassroots leadership and community spirit, the Assemblyman for the Hangaline Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipality, Hon. Gorden Kumatey, affectionately known as DJ Flenzy, has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to education and youth development.

On Sunday, October 11, 2025, Hon. Kumatey extended a helping hand to first-year Senior High School (SHS) students from his electoral area by donating essential school supplies to ease their transition into secondary education. The items distributed included bathing buckets, pens, exercise books, and mosquito nets - basic necessities that mean so much to families striving to give their children a better future.

Out of a compiled list of 108 Junior High School (JHS) graduates, about 60 students gathered at the Assemblyman’s residence to receive the support. Each student went home with a bucket, two pens, and five exercise books, while female beneficiaries were additionally presented with mosquito nets to promote personal health and well-being.

Addressing the students, Hon. Kumatey urged them to take their studies seriously and remain focused on their dreams. “Though the support may not be much, it comes from a heart that believes in your potential. You represent the future of this community, and we are proud of you,” he encouraged.

He further cautioned the freshers against negative influences such as bad company and drug abuse, advising them to remain disciplined, responsible, and goal-oriented as they embark on this new academic journey.

This benevolent gesture marks the third consecutive year that Hon. Kumatey has personally funded and organized this initiative - a testament to his enduring passion for education and youth empowerment.

Through his continued acts of kindness, Hon. Kumatey stands out as a beacon of hope and an embodiment of true servant leadership - showing that lasting change begins with small, consistent acts of compassion and commitment to community growth.

