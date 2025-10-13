ModernGhana logo
Ten persons arrested for impersonating Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC, and Mawarko with fake food delivery platforms

  Mon, 13 Oct 2025
Ten persons arrested for impersonating Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC, and Mawarko with fake food delivery platforms
MON, 13 OCT 2025

Ten individuals have been arrested by the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly creating fake online food delivery platforms to defraud unsuspecting customers.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects designed counterfeit websites and social media pages impersonating popular food brands, including Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC, and Mawarko.

Victims who ordered food through these fake platforms were instructed to make advance payments via mobile money but never received their deliveries.

Those arrested include Wonder Sakpiti, Sedinam Amaglo, Godsway Dunyo, Angela Agblemekpe, Mathew Aheto, and Fafali Amoah.

The suspects were apprehended during a targeted intelligence-led operation conducted on October 1, 2025, at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

Police say investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the fraud network and identify other possible collaborators.

