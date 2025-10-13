ModernGhana logo
32 West African nationals repatriated over cybercrime

  Mon, 13 Oct 2025
The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has repatriated thirty-two West African nationals suspected of involvement in cyber fraud, particularly romance scams, following coordinated security operations in the Volta Region.

The suspects, made up of twenty-four Nigerians and eight Togolese, were arrested during simultaneous intelligence-led operations conducted in Akatsi and Ho on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The operations were jointly executed by the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Police Service, and the National Security.

A statement signed by Maud Anima Quainoo, Deputy Commissioner of the GIS, said investigations revealed that the men, aged between 18 and 35, had entered Ghana through unapproved routes. They were allegedly recruited by criminal networks that lured them via social media with fake promises of legitimate employment, only to force them into cybercrime activities upon arrival.

According to the GIS, the suspects were treated as victims of human trafficking and have since been repatriated to their home countries. Items recovered during the operation included 33 mobile phones, 3 power banks, 1 Toyota Corolla car key, 3 type-C chargers, and an AirPod with one earpiece missing.

The statement noted that investigations are ongoing to track down the masterminds behind the operation.

As part of activities marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the GIS cautioned the public, especially young people, against falling prey to cybercrime recruitment schemes and human trafficking.

“We encourage citizens to remain vigilant and security conscious. Report suspicious activities, particularly houses with large numbers of foreign occupants, to the nearest Immigration office to help safeguard national security,” the statement urged.

It also advised landlords and property owners to conduct due diligence before renting out their properties to foreign nationals, reminding them that harboring illegal immigrants is an offence under Section 52(1)(b) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

The GIS reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Ghana’s borders and ensuring full compliance with immigration laws.

