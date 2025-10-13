ModernGhana logo
Ghana has robust institutional and legal frameworks to protect women — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama
MON, 13 OCT 2025 1
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to promoting gender equality and protecting the rights of women and girls through robust institutional and legal frameworks.

He said his government has undertaken deliberate reforms aimed at empowering women and ensuring their full participation in national development.

Speaking at the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in China on Monday, October 13, the President said these efforts reflect Ghana’s dedication to mainstreaming gender across all sectors of governance and social policy.

“We’ve achieved gender parity in school enrollment. Girls are going to school and staying in school. Our commitment is further demonstrated by robust institutional reforms and legal frameworks that are designed to protect the rights of women and girls,” said the President.

“We have strengthened critical agencies, including the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, the Domestic Violence Secretariat, and the Specialised Domestic Violence Courts. Sustained budgetary allocations have improved their capacity to deliver justice, protection, and social support to survivors of gender-based violence.”

Mr. Mahama added that Ghana has achieved historic milestones in women’s empowerment, including the election of the country’s first female Vice President and the appointment of women to key positions in government, the judiciary, and the security services.

He explained that these achievements were not symbolic gestures but deliberate actions to affirm that women deserve a place at the highest levels of decision-making.

The President emphasized that Ghanaian women have over the years demonstrated leadership, competence, and resilience across various sectors, and expressed optimism that the country will soon witness a woman rise to occupy the highest office of the land.

“And I am confident that, in the very near future, our women will break the glass ceiling and that a woman will be president of the Republic of Ghana,” he said.

Comments

Mawuetornam Dugbazah | 10/13/2025 1:50:54 PM

Mr. President, It is now obvious that your brand of leadership is SIMPIN. Disgusting!! Sincerely, Mawuetornam Dugbazah

Comments1
