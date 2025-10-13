Macron welcomes Hamas return of Israeli hostages as truce plan begins

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday welcomed Hamas's release of the last 20 surviving Israeli hostages in Gaza, calling it a crucial first step in the ceasefire plan brokered by US President Donald Trump. Macron is in Egypt for a peace summit on Gaza.

“Peace becomes possible for Israel, for Gaza, and for the region,” Macron said on X as the first hostages were handed to the Red Cross.

He added that he shared “the joy of the families and of the Israeli people”.

Hamas released the hostages in two groups early on Monday – seven first, then 13 later in the morning.

The handover marks the start of the Gaza ceasefire plan negotiated with US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediation. As part of the deal, Israel has agreed to free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas took 251 people hostage during its attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. Many were freed during earlier truces, but 47 remained in Gaza, only 20 of whom were still alive.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the release was “a major diplomatic success and a crucial step towards peace”.

"The release of hostages is a major diplomatic success and a crucial step towards peace. President Trump made this breakthrough possible," she said on X.

Peace summit

Macron's comments came as he arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh for a peace summit on Gaza co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

More than 20 world leaders are expected to attend, along with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Macron said Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas would also take part. Neither Hamas nor Israel will be represented.

Meanwhile, Kallas announced that the European Union will restart its monitoring mission at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Wednesday.

The European Union Border Assistance Mission, which includes French, Italian and Spanish police forces, aims to ensure a neutral presence at the strategic crossing point.

The mission had been redeployed in January before being suspended again in March.

(with newswires)