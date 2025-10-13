ModernGhana logo
'Resetting Ghana' — Mahama hails Black Stars’ triumph after securing 2026 World Cup Qualification

  Mon, 13 Oct 2025
MON, 13 OCT 2025 2

President John Dramani Mahama has applauded the Black Stars for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In a celebratory post on Facebook on Monday, October 13, President Mahama commended the team for their determination and success, saying, “Congratulations to the senior national team, the #BlackStars. Another qualification for the World Cup. #ResettingGhana.”

The Black Stars clinched their qualification with a narrow but decisive 1–0 victory over Comoros on Sunday night at the Accra Sports Stadium. The result secured Ghana’s fifth appearance on football’s grandest stage since their historic debut in 2006.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mohammed Kudus proved to be the hero of the night, scoring the winning goal early in the second half to seal Ghana’s place at the tournament. His strike not only ended Comoros’ recent dominance over the Black Stars but also reignited national pride among Ghanaian football fans.

The victory marks a major milestone for Ghana’s rebuilding journey under a renewed football vision, rekindling hopes of another memorable World Cup campaign in 2026.

