Hundreds celebrate in Madagascar as president due to address nation

Soldiers and security forces joined hundreds celebrating in Madagascar's capital on Monday, hours before President Andry Rajoelina was due to address the nation following weeks of protests and growing calls for his resignation.

People flooded a square in front of the Antananarivo city hall, waving flags and chanting slogans, some hanging off military vehicles as they arrived, AFP reporters saw.

Among them were soldiers from the CAPSAT unit, which played a major role in the 2009 coup that first brought Rajoelina to power and on Saturday declared it would "refuse orders to shoot" on demonstrators.

Also present were gendarmerie officers, accused of using heavy-handed tactics during the over two weeks of near-daily protests. They admitted in a video statement to "faults and excesses" in their response.

The protests erupted in September initially focused on chronic power and water cuts in the impoverished country but developed into a broader anti-government movement that called for 51-year-old Rajoelina to resign.

Soldiers from the CAPSAT unit have joined protesters in the capital Antananarivo. By Luis TATO (AFP)

The United Nations has said that at least 22 people were killed in the first days, some by security forces and others in violence sparked by criminal gangs and looters.

Rajoelina has disputed the toll, saying last week there were "12 confirmed deaths and all of these individuals were looters and vandals".

Rajoelina, who has not been seen in public since Wednesday, said at the weekend an "attempt to seize power illegally" was under way in the Indian Ocean island nation.

He will speak to the nation at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT), the presidency said in a statement on Facebook.

'Apologise and resign'

Amid rumours that Rajoelina had fled, his government said Saturday he remained in Madagascar and was managing national affairs.

"We hope that he will apologise and genuinely announce his resignation," law student Finaritra Manitra Andrianamelasoa, 24, told AFP at the city hall gathering where a large flag of the Gen Z movement that led the protest was on display.

"Afterwards, we can consider organising elections and determine who will be suitable to take the leadership role," he said.

"We already expect him to offer his apologies to all Malagasy citizens, as we have had many casualties, relatives, who have been injured during the protests," said 19-year-old Steven Rasolonjanahary, also expecting a resignation.

President Andry Rajoelina will address the nation at 1600 GMT. By Jekesai NJIKIZANA (AFP/File)

Soldiers from the CAPSAT unit first joined the protesters at the same square on Saturday and were back on Sunday for prayers for the victims, who included a soldier killed in a clash with gendarmes.

To try to defuse the protests, the president last month sacked his entire government.

Meeting one of the demands of the protesters, the Senate announced Sunday the dismissal of its president, Richard Ravalomanana, a former general of the gendarmerie paramilitary police.

On Sunday, the CAPSAT pick for new Chief of the Army Staff, General Demosthene Pikulas, was installed during a ceremony at the army headquarters attended by the armed forces minister, Manantsoa Deramasinjaka Rakotoarivelo.

"I give him my blessing," said the minister, who was appointed by Rajoelina last week after the entire government was sacked.

strs-br-ho/kjm