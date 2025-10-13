Government to pay 6,500 nurses and midwives starting November — Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has assured that plans are far advanced to pay the salaries of some unpaid nurses and midwives.

According to him, Cabinet has approved the payment of about 6,500 nurses and midwives from the 2021 batch, who are expected to receive their salaries from the Ministry of Finance in November 2025.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 13, the Member of Parliament for Juaboso expressed empathy with the affected health professionals who have been working without pay, and pledged to resolve the issue promptly.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as I speak to you now, about 6,500 will be added to the 7,000 already being paid, making a total of 13,500. Cabinet has approved this allowance, and payment will take immediate effect. Starting from November, the Minister for Finance must pay them, and I have in my hand a letter to that effect,” he said.

He added: “I empathize with anyone who has had to go through this painful situation. It is important for Ghanaians to understand the challenges and the efforts being made to address them.”

This assurance follows a protest by the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives, who recently took to the streets to demand the immediate release of salary arrears owed them by government.

The group claims that over 7,000 nurses and midwives, who were officially recruited through the Ghana Health Service, have been working for nearly a year without pay, a situation they described as unacceptable and detrimental to both their livelihoods and the country’s healthcare delivery system.