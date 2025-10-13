ModernGhana logo
'I’m confident a woman will become Ghana’s President in the near future' — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
MON, 13 OCT 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed optimism that Ghana will soon have a woman rise to occupy the highest office of the land, the Presidency.

He said Ghanaian women have over the years demonstrated leadership, competence, and resilience across various sectors, and it is only a matter of time before one of them breaks the glass ceiling.

President Mahama stressed that these achievements were not tokenistic, but part of deliberate efforts to ensure that women are fully represented in national decision-making.

The President made the remarks while addressing the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in China on Monday, October 13, an event aimed at advancing the rights of women and girls globally and reviewing progress made under the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

“We have achieved historic milestones, including the election of Ghana’s first female Vice President and the unprecedented appointment of women to leadership positions in government, the judiciary, the security services, and key national institutions,” he stated.

“These are not symbolic gestures; they are a deliberate affirmation that women deserve a seat at the highest levels of decision-making. And I am confident that, in the very near future, our women will break the glass ceiling and that a woman will be president of the Republic of Ghana,” he said.

The President also highlighted strides made in education and gender equality, noting that Ghana has achieved gender parity in school enrollment and continues to invest in initiatives that keep girls in school.

“We’ve achieved gender parity in school enrollment. Girls are going to school and staying in school. Our commitment is further demonstrated by robust institutional reforms and legal frameworks that are designed to protect the rights of women and girls,” Mahama stressed.

