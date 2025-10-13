ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 13 Oct 2025 Headlines

‘We’re setting KPIs for MMDCEs to stop galamsey in their areas’ — Lands Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi BuahMinister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, says his ministry is introducing key performance indicators (KPIs) for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to ensure they play active roles in the fight against illegal mining.

He said the move is part of a renewed accountability framework that will make local government authorities directly responsible for tackling galamsey in their jurisdictions.

Soeaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3’s Hot Issues show aired on Sunday, October 12, the minister said the indicators will measure progress in restoring polluted water bodies, promoting sustainable mining practices, and protecting forest reserves.

“The KPI is simple; there should be no galamsey in your district. We should see blue waters, green forests, and sustainable mining practices,” he said.

This comes on the back of calls for President John Dramani Mahama to dismiss MMDCEs in areas where the illegal mining activities are happening.

According to Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, until such action is taken, he will not consider the President’s renewed commitment to the fight against illegal mining, as genuine.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 11, Mr. Bentil said MMDCEs in galamsey-endemic areas must be held accountable since they represent the President at the local level.

“If I don’t see these MMDCEs being sacked, I will never admit that the President is serious. Every galamsey going on in this country happens in a district, and he[the MMDCEs] can’t tell you he doesn’t know. If he doesn’t know, that’s catastrophic incompetence; and if he knows and refuses to act, then it’s even worse,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Police arrest two suspects over plot to assassinate Chief of Akyem Kwabeng Police arrest two suspects over plot to assassinate Chief of Akyem Kwabeng

1 hour ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Government to pay 6,500 nurses and midwives starting November — Health Minister

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'I’m confident a woman will become Ghana’s President in the near future' — Maham...

1 hour ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah ‘We’re setting KPIs for MMDCEs to stop galamsey in their areas’ — Lands Minister

1 hour ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah ‘Blue Water Guards one of the best initiatives in galamsey fight’ — Lands Minist...

1 hour ago

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Recruiting people above 30 into Ghana’s military could pose higher risks — Dr. B...

1 hour ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Current age requirement for Ghana's military enlistment needs no review — Dr. Bo...

2 hours ago

15 dead, including 11 children in Volta Lake boat disaster at Kete Krachi 15 dead, including 11 children in Volta Lake boat disaster at Kete Krachi

14 hours ago

Ghana edge Comoros to qualify for 2026 World Cup in Accra Ghana edge Comoros to qualify for 2026 World Cup in Accra

15 hours ago

President Paul Biya cast his ballot in Yaounde. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Cameroon's 92-year-old president poised for eighth term

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line