‘We’re setting KPIs for MMDCEs to stop galamsey in their areas’ — Lands Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, says his ministry is introducing key performance indicators (KPIs) for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to ensure they play active roles in the fight against illegal mining.

He said the move is part of a renewed accountability framework that will make local government authorities directly responsible for tackling galamsey in their jurisdictions.

Soeaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3’s Hot Issues show aired on Sunday, October 12, the minister said the indicators will measure progress in restoring polluted water bodies, promoting sustainable mining practices, and protecting forest reserves.

“The KPI is simple; there should be no galamsey in your district. We should see blue waters, green forests, and sustainable mining practices,” he said.

This comes on the back of calls for President John Dramani Mahama to dismiss MMDCEs in areas where the illegal mining activities are happening.

According to Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, until such action is taken, he will not consider the President’s renewed commitment to the fight against illegal mining, as genuine.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 11, Mr. Bentil said MMDCEs in galamsey-endemic areas must be held accountable since they represent the President at the local level.

“If I don’t see these MMDCEs being sacked, I will never admit that the President is serious. Every galamsey going on in this country happens in a district, and he[the MMDCEs] can’t tell you he doesn’t know. If he doesn’t know, that’s catastrophic incompetence; and if he knows and refuses to act, then it’s even worse,” he said.