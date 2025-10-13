Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has congratulated the Black Stars for securing qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement issued shortly after the team’s commanding victory, the Minister praised the players, technical team, and supporters for restoring national pride and reaffirming Ghana’s standing among the world’s football powerhouses.

Mr. Ablakwa pledged that the Foreign Affairs Ministry will take full advantage of Ghana’s strong diplomatic ties with the tournament’s host nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico — to secure favourable visa arrangements for fans eager to support the team.

“Ghanaians can be fully assured that the Foreign Ministry under my leadership shall leverage our improved diplomatic relations with the United States, Canada, and Mexico to guarantee appreciable visa quotas for our globally acclaimed football fans,” he stated.

He added that the government is committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian who wishes to attend the tournament will have a fair opportunity to do so, noting that detailed travel facilitation measures will be announced in due course.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, marks Ghana’s fifth appearance at football’s most prestigious global event.