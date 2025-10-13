ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup

  Mon, 13 Oct 2025
Social News Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup
MON, 13 OCT 2025

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has congratulated the Black Stars for securing qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement issued shortly after the team’s commanding victory, the Minister praised the players, technical team, and supporters for restoring national pride and reaffirming Ghana’s standing among the world’s football powerhouses.

Mr. Ablakwa pledged that the Foreign Affairs Ministry will take full advantage of Ghana’s strong diplomatic ties with the tournament’s host nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico — to secure favourable visa arrangements for fans eager to support the team.

“Ghanaians can be fully assured that the Foreign Ministry under my leadership shall leverage our improved diplomatic relations with the United States, Canada, and Mexico to guarantee appreciable visa quotas for our globally acclaimed football fans,” he stated.

He added that the government is committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian who wishes to attend the tournament will have a fair opportunity to do so, noting that detailed travel facilitation measures will be announced in due course.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, marks Ghana’s fifth appearance at football’s most prestigious global event.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup

1 hour ago

One person dies every 19minutes, 28,000 Ghanaians yearly from air pollution — AMA One person dies every 19minutes, 28,000 Ghanaians yearly from air pollution — AM...

1 hour ago

Fulfil your campaign promise and ease port charges — Ghanaians in Belgium tell Mahama Fulfil your campaign promise and ease port charges — Ghanaians in Belgium tell M...

2 hours ago

Chief Commercial Operations Officer of MobileMoney LTD, Abdul Razak Issaka Ali MoMo chief urges BoG to fast-track cross-border mobile money integration

2 hours ago

Former Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu NPP race: 'My decisions are guided by principle' — Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu denies back...

2 hours ago

When women succeed families thrive, communities grow stronger and nations prosper — Mahama to global leader 'When women succeed families thrive, communities grow stronger and nations prosp...

3 hours ago

Designed as an immersive multi-sensory journey through Fela Kutis life, music and political ideas, the exhibiton recreates the scenes the musician inhabited. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) Landmark Lagos exhibition celebrates 'King of Afrobeat' Fela Kuti

3 hours ago

Ten persons arrested for impersonating Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC, and Mawarko with fake food delivery platforms Ten persons arrested for impersonating Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC, and Mawarko with f...

3 hours ago

Resetting Ghana — Mahama hails Black Stars’ triumph after securing 2026 World Cup Qualification 'Resetting Ghana' — Mahama hails Black Stars’ triumph after securing 2026 World ...

3 hours ago

Police arrest two suspects over plot to assassinate Chief of Akyem Kwabeng Police arrest two suspects over plot to assassinate Chief of Akyem Kwabeng

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line