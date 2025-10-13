ModernGhana logo
Treasury bill market rebounds strongly with GH¢1.06 billion oversubscription

  Mon, 13 Oct 2025
Investor confidence in Ghana’s short-term debt instruments surged last week as demand for Treasury bills sharply rebounded after two weeks of weak participation.

According to the latest data from the Treasury, the government’s T-bill auction was heavily oversubscribed, with total bids amounting to GH¢6.51 billion — exceeding the target of GH¢5.26 billion by GH¢1.06 billion, representing a 23.5 percent oversubscription.

The 91-day bill dominated the auction, attracting GH¢5.41 billion in bids, of which GH¢5.40 billion was accepted. The 182-day bill followed with GH¢941 million in bids, with GH¢786 million accepted, while the 364-day bill received GH¢150 million in bids, out of which GH¢140 million was accepted.

Market analysts attributed the strong performance to renewed interest from institutional investors who had recently reduced their exposure amid tightening liquidity conditions.

Yields, however, moved in mixed directions. The 91-day bill increased slightly by six basis points to 10.53 percent, up from 10.47 percent the previous week. The 182-day bill dipped by five basis points to 12.30 percent, while the 364-day bill edged down marginally by one basis point to 12.86 percent.

The strong rebound is being interpreted by analysts as a sign of stabilising investor sentiment and confidence in government debt instruments.

For the next auction, the government is targeting GH¢6.57 billion to refinance maturing bills and support short-term financing needs.

