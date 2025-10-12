ModernGhana logo
Do African Countries Want Their People Back? The Extradition Question and Foreign Prisons

SUN, 12 OCT 2025

Every year, thousands of African nationals are imprisoned abroad some serving long sentences for crimes ranging from drug trafficking to immigration violations. As international laws around crime, immigration, and security tighten, the number of Africans held in foreign prisons continues to grow. But a troubling question arises: Do African governments truly want their citizens back or are silence the preferred policy?

Extradition: A Legal Tool or Political Choice?

Extradition is a legal process by which one country formally requests the return of an individual accused or convicted of a crime from another country. While it is often portrayed as a straightforward legal mechanism, in reality, it is as much about politics and diplomacy as it is about justice.

In many cases, African countries have signed extradition treaties with other nations especially with former colonial powers or major trading partners. But those treaties are often enforced unevenly or only when politically convenient.

When African citizens are arrested in Europe, Asia, or the Americas, the response from home governments is typically muted. Very few African countries initiate legal efforts to bring their citizens back, either to stand trial or to serve their sentence at home. This raises difficult questions: Is it due to a lack of capacity? Or is it deliberate?

Why Would a Government Not Want Its Citizens Back?

There are several reasons why African governments might hesitate to request the return of their citizens from foreign prisons:

Avoiding Responsibility: Extradited citizens may bring unwanted media attention or reveal state-level failures like inadequate passport control, corruption, or complicity in illegal migration networks.

Economic and Political Cost: Maintaining prisons and rehabilitating convicts requires money. For many African countries already stretched thin, it may seem "easier" to let other countries bear that burden.

Diplomatic Fragility: Some leaders may not want to jeopardize relationships with powerful countries by interfering in legal processes abroad even if it means abandoning their own people.

Public Opinion: In cases where citizens are accused of serious crimes (like terrorism or drug trafficking), governments may fear backlash if they appear to be defending "criminals."

Do Citizens Deserve a Second Chance at Home?

The real issue is not whether someone is guilty or innocent. The issue is: Should African citizens be allowed to serve their sentence or be rehabilitated in their home country, close to family, culture, and community?

From a human rights perspective, every person has a right to due process, humane conditions, and the chance for rehabilitation. Many African prisoners in foreign countries face language barriers, isolation, racism, poor legal representation, and overcrowded or unsafe prison conditions. Some are held for years without trial. Some die before their case is even heard.

So where is the outrage?
The Case for Change
It is time for African governments to act with more dignity and responsibility when it comes to their citizens abroad. This doesn't mean defending criminals but it does mean demanding justice, humane treatment, and fair processes.

Possible solutions include:
Consular Support Units in embassies that monitor the legal status of nationals in foreign countries.

Bilateral Transfer Agreements that allow convicted individuals to serve their sentence in their home country.

Legal Aid for Nationals Abroad, especially in countries where they are vulnerable to exploitation or discrimination.

Rehabilitation and Reintegration Programs to help returning prisoners find their place in society.

Conclusion: Do We Care Enough?
When a European or American is imprisoned abroad, their country often fights tirelessly for their rights, even in difficult circumstances. When an African is imprisoned abroad, the silence can be deafening. This silence speaks volumes not just about foreign policy, but about how African governments value their own people.

Whether guilty or innocent, no one deserves to be forgotten. The time has come for African nations to ask themselves: Are we willing to stand by our citizens even when they fall?

By Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical / science communicator
International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 87 articles on modernghana.com.

Author's articles (87)

