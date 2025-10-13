ModernGhana logo
PIWak Natural Health donates GH¢300,000 to support traders in Dome-Kwabenya

By Stephen Addo II Contributor
MON, 13 OCT 2025

PIWak Natural Health has donated GH¢300,000 to support traders, aiming to ease their financial burdens and help them expand their businesses.

The donation, made as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative, seeks to empower traders, particularly women, who form the backbone of Ghana’s informal economy.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony on Friday, October 10, 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of PIWak Natural Health, Dr. Prince Nelson Mototi, praised traders for their resilience and contribution to national development.

“Traders play a vital role in nurturing society. I know of a woman who sells cassava dough and has, through her small business, managed to build a two-storey house and educate her children up to the tertiary level,” he said.

Dr. Mototi acknowledged that while some traders are thriving, many others face difficulties sustaining their businesses due to debt, lack of entrepreneurial skills, inadequate trading spaces, health challenges, and family responsibilities.

“I know the sacrifices market women make — waking up at midnight to get to the market and returning home late at night. They carry a heavy load for their families and communities. Though we cannot eliminate these struggles, PIWak is here to give them a little push to revive their businesses,” he noted.

He described the donation as a symbolic but significant gesture, saying, “Little drops of water make a mighty ocean. Let this token be a stepping stone to greatness and productivity.”

Dr. Mototi also emphasized the importance of financial literacy, revealing that the National Investment Bank (NIB) supported the event by educating the traders on savings and money management.

“I did not just come here to give donations,” he explained. “I came with the branch manager of NIB-Madina, Mr. Musa Haruna, to teach our market heroes how to save and manage their finances effectively.”

He assured that PIWak Natural Health would continue to assist small traders through similar initiatives, adding, “Although this token may seem small, it should not be taken for granted. With trust and hard work, I believe it will yield profit and bring hope to our communities.”

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Eliklim Agurugu, who attended the event, commended PIWak for the gesture and urged the traders to make good use of the funds.

“We want to see you invest wisely to increase your returns and grow your businesses,” she said. “The government will soon launch the Women’s Development Bank to support traders, but in the meantime, I urge other philanthropists to emulate PIWak’s example.”

In the first phase of the initiative, 300 traders each received a non-refundable cash support of GH¢1,000 to boost their businesses.

body-container-line