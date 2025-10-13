'Ghanaian academics can proffer solutions to illegal mining menace, engage them' — Dr. Kofi Atiah to government

The Head of the Department of Soil Science at the School of Agriculture, University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr. Kofi Atiah, has criticised successive Ghanaian governments for failing to fully engage the country’s scientific community in finding sustainable solutions to the illegal mining menace, commonly known as galamsey.

He argued that instead of relying on short-term interventions, governments should challenge Ghanaian scientists — particularly chemists, soil experts, and environmental specialists — to design practical, home-grown remedies to address the problem.

“Government must task its professors — chemists, environmental and agricultural scientists from our higher education institutions — and I bet you, they would be able to provide solutions to this menace,” Dr. Atiah said.

He made the remarks during a panel discussion on GBC Radio Central’s Centre Stage programme on Saturday, October 11, 2025, under the theme “Sustaining the Fight Against Illegal Mining: Any Progress?”

Dr. Atiah, who is an expert in Soil Fertility and Plant Nutrition, noted that countries such as the United States, Australia, and China also engage in mining but have developed sustainable policies and technologies to regulate the industry. “In some of these countries, water used for mining is treated to safe levels before being discharged into water bodies. Why can’t the same be done in Ghana?” he asked.

He observed that the government’s limited investment in the mining sector has weakened its regulatory control, suggesting that the state should directly invest and consolidate small-scale mining operations into larger, well-regulated groups. This, he said, would make it easier to monitor operations and introduce simple technologies like membrane filtration systems at mining sites, which miners could use and pay for.

Dr. Atiah also proposed the use of technology to track gold production. He suggested developing a mobile application that would enable the Ghana Gold Board to distinguish between gold from legal and illegal sources. “When that happens and government refuses to buy illegally mined gold, miners will be compelled to align with state regulations,” he added.

Highlighting the health risks, Dr. Atiah warned that illegal mining poses a serious public health threat through the contamination of water and food. “We don’t have the technology to scan market food items for heavy metals or trace their origins. The danger is real,” he cautioned.

He further warned that if urgent action is not taken, Ghana could face a health crisis in the near future. “A time will come when this country cannot afford dialysis consumables for the number of citizens who will need treatment weekly. That time is not far away,” he stressed.

Also on the panel, Counsellor Enoch Forson disclosed that illegal mining is already taking place within the Cape Coast Metropolis, particularly in Efutu along the Jukwa stretch. “Galamsey is now happening right here within the metropolis. It’s closer to us than we might imagine,” he said.

He noted that the social acceptance of galamsey in many communities complicates the fight, calling for intensive public education using graphic images and videos to expose the devastating effects of the practice.

Another panelist, Mr. Frank Tuffuor of Advocacy Ghana, described illegal mining as an existential threat to Ghana’s survival, warning that it could undermine food security, destroy water sources, and weaken the economy.

“The government’s vision of achieving food security will collapse if galamsey is not stopped. We may soon find ourselves importing water from other countries, which will further weaken our struggling currency,” he said.

Mr. Tuffuor described the masterminds behind illegal mining as “psychopaths who care little about the harm they cause to people and the environment, driven only by greed.”

The panelists unanimously agreed that illegal mining has reached alarming levels and that the time for decisive and science-driven action is now.