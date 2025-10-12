Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, Oti Regional Minister, has expressed deep regret that the ongoing tribal conflict in Nkwanta South Municipality is scaring investors away.

He said, for instance, an investor who had planned to build a starch factory in the area was being scared away.

According to the Minister, the investors have reportedly relocated to Dormabin in Krachi East Municipality due to the conflict.

Mr Gyapong also lamented that the proposed university, which was slated to be built in the Municipality, was now in limbo due to the tribal conflict.

The Minister emphasized that the conflict was having a devastating impact on the community, deterring potential investors and hindering development.

He, therefore, appealed to the feuding parties to put aside their differences and work towards peaceful coexistence, emphasizing that the conflict was having a far-reaching impact on the Municipality.

He has also assured the people of Nkwanta South that the government was committed to finding a solution to the conflict and attracting new investments to the area.

The people of Nkwanta South are deeply concerned about the situation and are calling for peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Many residents have expressed frustration and disappointment over the potential loss of the starch factory and the proposed university, which were seen as opportunities for economic growth and development.

The Minister’s comments have sparked renewed calls for peace and stability in Nkwanta South, with many stakeholders urging the feuding parties to put the interests of the area first and work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

