Drifted Apart: When Time Stole The People We Thought Would Always Stay

Have you ever sat back and really thought about what happened? Not just in passing, but with that heavy silence that fills the room when your thoughts begin to wander into places you rarely visit. When your mind drifts to the faces that once meant everything, the voices that could calm your worst days, the people who felt like home. Then you realize they are no longer there, or if they are, it doesn’t feel the same anymore. You try to trace where the distance began, but there is no single moment, no clear day when it all fell apart. It just happened slowly, quietly, like a sunset fading into night without anyone noticing when the light truly left.

Life has a way of taking from us what really matters. We spend so much time chasing things that cannot hug us back. We run after money, success, comfort, and recognition, yet none of these fill the silence left by people who once sat across from us at dinner tables, laughing about nothing and everything. The world keeps us busy, too busy to notice how much time has slipped away, how much warmth we’ve lost in the process. Friends become memories, family turns into obligation, and love becomes something we only talk about in past tense. We are surrounded by people, yet we feel lonelier than ever.

It is strange how the people who once knew us best now know nothing about our lives. The friend who once understood your silence now barely replies to your messages. The sibling who once shared your bed on cold nights now feels like someone you have to formally greet. Life keeps moving, pulling everyone in different directions, and somehow, we forget to hold on to the very souls who helped us become who we are. One day, you open your phone, scroll through your contacts, and your eyes stop at a name that once made your heart warm. You hesitate to call because you don’t know what to say anymore. The conversation that once flowed easily now feels heavy, awkward, unsure. And that realization alone is enough to break something inside you.

Time doesn’t just pass. It takes. It takes laughter from our rooms, it takes faces from our days, it takes love from our reach. It gives us memories, but memories are poor substitutes for presence. They replay moments we can never touch again. You hear an old song and it pulls you back to a car ride with someone you haven’t spoken to in years. You find an old photograph and feel that deep sting in your chest because the people smiling back at you no longer speak, or one of them is no longer here. You remember how life used to feel simple, full, complete. Now everything feels like fragments of what used to be.

Sometimes we lose people to death. The kind of loss that leaves a permanent scar in our hearts, where every memory feels both beautiful and unbearable. You wish you could call one more time, say one more thing, hear one more laugh. But there’s only silence. Other times, we lose people even while they are still alive. Distance, pride, time, and life’s endless distractions all create walls that no one tries to climb anymore. We convince ourselves that everyone is fine, that they’re just busy, but deep down we know what’s really happening. We are all drifting, slowly, quietly, painfully.

There is a certain sadness that comes with growing older. Not the kind caused by age itself, but by the realization that everything we once thought would last forever rarely does. Friendships fade. Families grow distant. The ones we used to lean on are no longer there to catch us. We build new routines, new circles, new habits, but something always feels missing. Sometimes, in the middle of your day, something as small as a familiar scent or a random song can bring tears to your eyes because it reminds you of a time when life felt warmer.

We say we’ll visit soon. We say we’ll call when things settle. But life never really settles. We get caught up, and time keeps moving until one day, it’s too late. The people you love won’t always be around waiting. The conversations you delay might never happen. The moments you keep postponing might be the very ones that could have healed you. Life keeps teaching us through loss, yet we keep forgetting. We keep allowing distance to win.

At night, when the world grows quiet and you finally have time to think, it all comes back. The names. The faces. The laughter. The long talks that stretched into the early hours of the morning. The small gestures of care that once felt endless. You begin to realize how much you’ve lost, not through death, but through neglect. You start to wonder how it all slipped away, how love turned into silence, how home became a memory instead of a place.

Sometimes, you find yourself whispering their names, not out loud, but in your heart. You wonder if they ever think of you too. If they ever miss the old days, the laughter, the comfort, the connection that felt so natural. Maybe they do. Maybe they don’t. But the ache remains, reminding you of how fragile everything truly is.

Life keeps moving forward, but our hearts often stay behind, clutching memories we wish we could relive. We smile, we laugh, we keep going, yet somewhere inside, a quiet grief lingers. Not for what was lost violently, but for what slipped away gently, without a sound.

And in those still moments, when you sit alone and let your thoughts drift, you finally whisper the words that sum it all up — we .

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

#Puobabangna