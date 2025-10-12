ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 12 Oct 2025 Feature Article

Drifted Apart: When Time Stole The People We Thought Would Always Stay

Drifted Apart: When Time Stole The People We Thought Would Always Stay

Have you ever sat back and really thought about what happened? Not just in passing, but with that heavy silence that fills the room when your thoughts begin to wander into places you rarely visit. When your mind drifts to the faces that once meant everything, the voices that could calm your worst days, the people who felt like home. Then you realize they are no longer there, or if they are, it doesn’t feel the same anymore. You try to trace where the distance began, but there is no single moment, no clear day when it all fell apart. It just happened slowly, quietly, like a sunset fading into night without anyone noticing when the light truly left.

Life has a way of taking from us what really matters. We spend so much time chasing things that cannot hug us back. We run after money, success, comfort, and recognition, yet none of these fill the silence left by people who once sat across from us at dinner tables, laughing about nothing and everything. The world keeps us busy, too busy to notice how much time has slipped away, how much warmth we’ve lost in the process. Friends become memories, family turns into obligation, and love becomes something we only talk about in past tense. We are surrounded by people, yet we feel lonelier than ever.

It is strange how the people who once knew us best now know nothing about our lives. The friend who once understood your silence now barely replies to your messages. The sibling who once shared your bed on cold nights now feels like someone you have to formally greet. Life keeps moving, pulling everyone in different directions, and somehow, we forget to hold on to the very souls who helped us become who we are. One day, you open your phone, scroll through your contacts, and your eyes stop at a name that once made your heart warm. You hesitate to call because you don’t know what to say anymore. The conversation that once flowed easily now feels heavy, awkward, unsure. And that realization alone is enough to break something inside you.

Time doesn’t just pass. It takes. It takes laughter from our rooms, it takes faces from our days, it takes love from our reach. It gives us memories, but memories are poor substitutes for presence. They replay moments we can never touch again. You hear an old song and it pulls you back to a car ride with someone you haven’t spoken to in years. You find an old photograph and feel that deep sting in your chest because the people smiling back at you no longer speak, or one of them is no longer here. You remember how life used to feel simple, full, complete. Now everything feels like fragments of what used to be.

Sometimes we lose people to death. The kind of loss that leaves a permanent scar in our hearts, where every memory feels both beautiful and unbearable. You wish you could call one more time, say one more thing, hear one more laugh. But there’s only silence. Other times, we lose people even while they are still alive. Distance, pride, time, and life’s endless distractions all create walls that no one tries to climb anymore. We convince ourselves that everyone is fine, that they’re just busy, but deep down we know what’s really happening. We are all drifting, slowly, quietly, painfully.

There is a certain sadness that comes with growing older. Not the kind caused by age itself, but by the realization that everything we once thought would last forever rarely does. Friendships fade. Families grow distant. The ones we used to lean on are no longer there to catch us. We build new routines, new circles, new habits, but something always feels missing. Sometimes, in the middle of your day, something as small as a familiar scent or a random song can bring tears to your eyes because it reminds you of a time when life felt warmer.

We say we’ll visit soon. We say we’ll call when things settle. But life never really settles. We get caught up, and time keeps moving until one day, it’s too late. The people you love won’t always be around waiting. The conversations you delay might never happen. The moments you keep postponing might be the very ones that could have healed you. Life keeps teaching us through loss, yet we keep forgetting. We keep allowing distance to win.

At night, when the world grows quiet and you finally have time to think, it all comes back. The names. The faces. The laughter. The long talks that stretched into the early hours of the morning. The small gestures of care that once felt endless. You begin to realize how much you’ve lost, not through death, but through neglect. You start to wonder how it all slipped away, how love turned into silence, how home became a memory instead of a place.

Sometimes, you find yourself whispering their names, not out loud, but in your heart. You wonder if they ever think of you too. If they ever miss the old days, the laughter, the comfort, the connection that felt so natural. Maybe they do. Maybe they don’t. But the ache remains, reminding you of how fragile everything truly is.

Life keeps moving forward, but our hearts often stay behind, clutching memories we wish we could relive. We smile, we laugh, we keep going, yet somewhere inside, a quiet grief lingers. Not for what was lost violently, but for what slipped away gently, without a sound.

And in those still moments, when you sit alone and let your thoughts drift, you finally whisper the words that sum it all up — we .

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

#Puobabangna

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, © 2025

I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional and storyteller from Eggu in Ghana’s Upper West Region. With experience in WASH, public health, emergency response, and community development, I’ve worked with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision Int. More I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional, storyteller, and thinker from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana. I carry with me the weight of real stories, the wisdom of a quiet upbringing, and a mission to use what I know to help others live with dignity, direction, and hope.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

But I am not only a development worker. I am a writer. I write from the heart of where I come from. I write because some things are too true to be forgotten. I write about love and loss, silence and hope, absence and longing. From The Barber and the Boy Who Wouldn’t Smile to Family by Blood but Total Strangers in Reality, my stories reflect the pain we hide and the light we carry. I speak for the silent. I stand with the unseen.

My voice is raw, but it is real. I do not dress my words. I let them breathe. I do not rush for applause. I wait for impact. I believe in asking hard questions, even when the answers are slow or uncertain. I believe in doing good work even when no one is watching.

Whether I am mentoring a youth, writing for someone I may never meet, or simply walking the road less noticed, I carry a simple goal: to make meaning. To leave people better than I found them. To speak the truth in a world that often prefers silence.

This is not just what I do. This is who I am.Column: Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (172)

More

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghana edge Comoros to qualify for 2026 World Cup in Accra Ghana edge Comoros to qualify for 2026 World Cup in Accra

2 hours ago

President Paul Biya cast his ballot in Yaounde. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Cameroon's 92-year-old president poised for eighth term

5 hours ago

Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson GFL Boss slams TEWU over 50% pay rise demand, calls move betrayal of labour unit...

5 hours ago

President Mahama visits Xi Jinping in China President Mahama visits Xi Jinping in China 

5 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member on Parliaments Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Abu Jinapor explains why parliamentary scrutiny of US Deportee Agreement is need...

6 hours ago

Members of Madagascar€s CAPSAT army contingent were greeted with jubilation at a ceremony honouring people killed in anti-government demonstrations. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar army installs new chief, president denounces power grab

6 hours ago

Security expert Professor Kwesi Aning Prof. Kwesi Aning calls for daily river turbidity levels, monthly forest reports...

6 hours ago

Tribal conflict scares starch factory investors, work on Nkwanta South proposed university— Minister Tribal conflict scares starch factory investors, work on Nkwanta South proposed ...

6 hours ago

ORC pledges collaboration with stakeholders for implementationof Insolvency Act ORC pledges collaboration with stakeholders for implementation of Insolvency Act

6 hours ago

Passengers plying Tumu-Burkina Fasostranded over bad roads Passengers plying Tumu-Burkina Faso stranded over bad roads 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line