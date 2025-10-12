FGM: Tradition That Creates a Hidden Epidemic of Shame

In villages and towns across Nigeria, it is a moment often shrouded in the sacred language of tradition. It is called a rite of passage, a purification, a step into the honour of womanhood. A small blade, a brief, searing pain, and a girl is told she is now clean, worthy, and prepared for marriage.

But for millions of Nigerian women and girls, that single, celebrated cut is not a beginning, but an end. It is the end of a life of bodily integrity and the start of a nightmare—a long, lonely journey into a world of chronic pain, devastating injury, and a silence so profound it can swallow a person whole.

This practice, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), is a quiet, persistent violence. And it is fueling a hidden health crisis, a secondary tragedy that is rarely spoken of in the same breath: the devastating condition of Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF). For countless women, the path from that first ritual cut leads directly to a life defined by the uncontrollable leaking of urine, a condition that turns them into outcasts in their own communities, sentenced to a life of shame by a tradition meant to bring them honour.

This is the story of that brutal connection, of the women who live in its shadow, and of the fight to break a chain of suffering that has bound generations.

Against that backdrop, Amina was fifteen when she was married. Her wedding was a blur of bright ankara fabric, the scent of jollof rice, and the joyous, pulsing beat of drums. She was full of the dreams a young bride carries—dreams of a home filled with the laughter of children, of a husband’s love, of a respected place in her community. She had undergone the ‘cut’ as a young girl, an event she remembered only as a confusing haze of pain and whispers from the older women that it was for her own good, to make her a proper wife.

A year later, she was pregnant, and her joy was boundless. But when the time came to give birth, that joy turned to terror. The labour went on for three agonizing days. The local midwife, her face etched with worry, tried everything she knew. But Amina’s body would not cooperate. The severe, hardened scar tissue from her childhood FGM—a practice that involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia—refused to yield. The baby was trapped.

She was eventually rushed, weak and delirious, to a distant clinic where the baby was delivered stillborn. The grief was a physical weight, a crushing stone on her chest. But in the days that followed, as she lay in a fog of sorrow, she realized something else was horribly wrong. She was leaking. A constant, unstoppable trickle of urine that soaked through her clothes, the bed, everything.

The smell came next. An acrid, inescapable scent of stale urine that clung to her like a second skin. At first, she tried to hide it, washing herself constantly, layering her clothes. But the shame was too pungent to conceal. Her young husband, once so proud, began to keep his distance. His friends would whisper and snicker when she passed. Soon, he told her she was unclean, cursed. He sent her back to her father’s house.

Her world, once so full of promise, shrank to the size of a single, isolated room. Her friends stopped visiting. Children would run away from her, shouting cruel names. She became a ghost in her own family, eating alone, her presence a source of constant, unspoken shame. The vibrant girl who loved to dance at weddings was gone. In her place was a shadow, a woman haunted by a smell she could not escape and an injury she did not understand.

Amina’s story is not an anomaly. It is the lived reality for an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 Nigerian women currently living with Vesico-Vaginal Fistula, a devastating internal injury that creates an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina. While the most common cause globally is prolonged, obstructed labour, one of its most overlooked drivers is FGM. The scar tissue creates an inelastic barrier, prolonging labour and causing the baby’s head to press against the soft tissues for days, cutting off blood flow. The tissue dies, and a hole, a fistula, is formed.

Nigeria bears a staggering burden of this crisis, accounting for 10% of the world’s FGM survivors—roughly 20 million women—and over 40% of the world's fistula cases, with an estimated 12,000 new cases emerging every single year. The scale is immense, yet the suffering is deeply personal.

For these women, life becomes a daily battle against despair. The psychological toll is as brutal as the physical one. They are cut off from society, unable to work, pray in the mosque or church, or even share a meal with their families. Depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts are rampant. The irony is a dagger to the heart: one cut, intended to make a woman pure and honourable, instead strips her of her dignity, her community, and her very humanity.

On paper, Nigeria has taken a stand. In 2015, the country passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, a landmark piece of legislation that federally bans FGM and imposes penalties of up to two years in prison and significant fines for perpetrators. As of 2025, 35 of Nigeria’s 36 states have domesticated the Act into their own local laws.

But the reality on the ground, particularly in rural communities, tells a different story. The law exists, but enforcement is weak, often non-existent. The practice of FGM is deeply woven into the cultural fabric, protected by a wall of silence and a belief that it is a sacred tradition, not a crime. Generations of women have been cut, and they, in turn, ensure their daughters are cut. To question it is to question one’s identity, one’s ancestors, one’s faith.

“You can’t just go into a village and tell people their grandmothers are criminals,” explains Dr. Halima Sani, a public health advocate who works in northern Nigeria.

“The law is a vital tool, but it is a blunt instrument against centuries of belief. You have to change the heart before you can change the hand that holds the blade.”

The result is a frustrating paradox. Even as the government establishes national policies to eliminate FGM and strategic frameworks to eradicate obstetric fistula, the pipeline of new victims continues. The problem is compounded by other systemic issues: a lack of education for girls, the prevalence of child marriage, and an under-resourced healthcare system where skilled birth attendants are a luxury many cannot afford.

The challenge is immense. The Federal Ministry of Health has made progress, increasing the number of specialized Fistula Centres across the country to 18. These centres are beacons of hope, offering not just free surgical repairs but also rehabilitation, psychological support, and skills training to help survivors reintegrate into society. The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has also stepped in, creating pathways to cover the costs of fistula treatment for the most vulnerable.

Yet, many women, like Amina, have never heard of these centres. They suffer in silence, unaware that their condition is treatable, that a life without shame is possible.

If the chain of tradition is to be broken, the work must begin with the young. A new generation of Nigerian youth advocates is rising, using the tools of the modern world to fight an ancient practice.

Social media has become a powerful battleground. Using hashtags like #EndFGM and #StopTheCut, activists are creating digital communities, sharing information, and amplifying the voices of survivors. They are moving the conversation from the hushed whispers of the village square to the open, global platforms of Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), dispelling myths and challenging the taboo.

“My generation has access to information that my mother’s generation did not,” says Fatima, a 22-year-old university student and anti-FGM activist in Abuja.

“We can see the medical evidence. We can hear the stories of survivors from all over the world. We have a responsibility to use this knowledge to protect our younger sisters.”

But digital activism alone is not enough. The real change, everyone agrees, must happen at the grassroots. It requires the slow, patient work of community engagement, of sitting with village elders and religious leaders—the very custodians of tradition—and respectfully challenging their long-held beliefs.

This is where the power of community leaders becomes indispensable. When a respected Imam or a traditional ruler stands before his people and speaks of the devastating link between the cut and the fistula, when he condemns the practice not as an outsider but as a guardian of the community’s true well-being, the walls of tradition begin to crack.

The tragedy of FGM and fistula does not exist in a vacuum. It is a symptom of a much broader crisis of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) that pervades Nigerian society.

In a recent address, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, laid out the stark reality. “Across Nigeria,” she stated, “31% of women aged 15–49 have experienced physical violence, while over 28% have suffered sexual violence at least once in their lifetime.”

She was quick to add, “These are not mere statistics; they are daughters, sisters, mothers, and neighbours. Each number carries a human face and a human story.”

These numbers reveal a society where the safety and dignity of women are under constant threat. FGM is perhaps the most culturally entrenched form of this violence, a violation carried out not by a stranger in a dark alley, but often by loving family members in the light of day, all in the name of honour. It underscores a deeply rooted patriarchal system where a woman’s body is not her own, but a vessel for communal traditions and a man’s reputation.

The time for silent acceptance has passed. The VAPP Act must be more than just words on paper; it requires the full force of the law, with zero tolerance for those who continue to mutilate girls. The Fistula Centres must be better publicized, so that every woman suffering in shame knows that healing and hope are within reach.

But most of all, the conversation must change. It must move from the corridors of power and the reports of NGOs into the heart of every family and every community. It must be a conversation that acknowledges the pain of the past but refuses to let it define the future.

•Chukwu writes from Imo State