Ghanaian politicians are funny people

On Friday, October 10th, 2025, GHoneTV posted the news that the Vice President of Ghana called for all cocoa beans to be processed in the country for farmers to benefit from the value chain, create jobs, promote the cocoa industry, and uphold sustainability.

In 2012, I moved from Hamburg, Germany, to Ghana with the intention of buying CPC Ltd in Tema, which in 1965 was established by the late Joachim Burmeister from Hamburg-Othmarschen at the request of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Ever since, the chocolate factory has caused financial loss to the state as a non-productive SOE. The quality of Goldentree is poor, the packaging is sloppy, lacks innovation, and cannot be sold abroad, where the profits lie.

Introduced to the Okyehene in his Adabraka Palace by the late GIPC CEO Ms. Mawuena Trebarh, the king was very cheerful about my ideas for CPC Ltd to turn it around into a profitable business for the nation. He promised to bring CPC Ltd into my hands after hearing Ms. Mawuena Trebarh, my late sister from another mother, would be made CEO of CPC Ltd, while I would sell the products in Europe and around the world based on the information given by customers on the ground. CPC Ltd would still keep its distinguished Ghanaian identity, but would be made profitable behind the scenes by a white man. My idea was refused by the President. John Dramani Mahama's first administration, even Ms. Trebarh was working directly under the President.

My concept to integrate CPC Ltd in a broader concept to make it work and avoid creating another Komenda Sugar Factory by establishing a Chocolate City, Chocolate Parade, World Championship of Master Chocolatiers, a Chocolate Trail, among others, was refused, and CPC Ltd is still making an annual loss to the nation of USD 12-13 Mio each year. Meanwhile, other African countries like Kenya or Ecuador expand their capacity for cocoa beans and take control of the market. Ghana reduces its plantations due to galamsey, illegal mining, and the devastating effects of mercury used, day by day.

The new call of the Mahama administration is a loud noise unless the right steps are taken to solve the issue and present to the good people of Ghana not only words but actions embedded in a concept, and not only a strategy to address single-minded problems.

The truth lies in the taste of the pudding.