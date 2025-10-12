The Third Term Agenda in Africa: Failure or Progress?

In many African countries, the question of term limits has become a defining test of democratic maturity. At the heart of this issue lies the controversial "third term agenda” an effort by sitting presidents to extend their stay in power by amending or bypassing constitutional term limits.

For some, it is a sign of continued instability and authoritarianism. For others, it has sparked strong democratic pushback and civic awakening. The question remains: is Africa moving forward, or falling back?

Understanding the Third Term Agenda

Across the continent, presidential term limits were introduced in the 1990s as part of broader democratization. They were intended to prevent the kind of long-term personal rule that plagued Africa during its post-independence era.

However, in several countries, leaders have pushed for a third term, claiming the people still want their leadership, or that stability requires their continued presence. In reality, many of these efforts are about holding on to power, not serving the public good.

Cases of Third Term Success At a Cost

Some leaders have successfully changed constitutions or manipulated legal systems to extend their rule:

Uganda: President Yoweri Museveni scrapped term limits in 2005 and age limits in 2017, remaining in power since 1986.

Rwanda: Paul Kagame amended the constitution in 2015, allowing him to potentially stay in office until 2034.

Republic of Congo and Cameroon: Both saw constitutional changes that allowed long-serving leaders to remain in power indefinitely.

Ivory Coast: In 2020, President Alassane Ouattara controversially ran for a third term after arguing the new constitution reset the clock.

While these leaders argue that their continued rule ensures stability and economic progress, critics argue that these moves weaken democratic institutions, reduce accountability, and close space for new leadership.

Cases of Failure A Win for Democracy

On the other hand, several third term agendas have been defeated by public resistance, strong institutions, or political opposition, signaling progress:

Nigeria: In 2006, President Olusegun Obasanjo's attempt at a third term was blocked by the National Assembly a landmark moment for West African democracy.

Burkina Faso: In 2014, President Blaise Compaoré’s push to extend his 27-year rule triggered massive protests and forced him to flee the country.

Malawi: A strong judiciary overturned a flawed election in 2019, leading to a peaceful transition showing democratic resilience, though not a direct third term issue.

Senegal: Though Abdoulaye Wade controversially ran for a third term in 2012, he was defeated at the polls, demonstrating the power of the ballot.

In these cases, citizens, courts, and parliaments stood firm, proving that African democracies are capable of defending themselves from power grabs.

Why Third Terms Matter

The third term debate is more than just a constitutional question. It reflects the broader struggle between authoritarianism and democratic accountability. Key reasons it matters include:

Institutional Integrity: Changing the rules for one leader weakens the law for everyone.

Peaceful Transitions: The absence of term limits often leads to contested elections, protests, or even civil conflict.

Youth Participation: With over 60% of Africa’s population under 25, extended leadership blocks the rise of new, more representative leaders.

Economic Stability: Investor confidence often drops in countries where leaders manipulate the constitution to cling to power.

Is There Progress?

Yes and no.

On one hand, the resistance to third term bids in countries like Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Senegal shows a growing political awareness and civic courage. Africa’s youth-led movements, independent judiciaries, and stronger civil society are signs of progress.

On the other hand, leaders who succeed in extending their rule send dangerous signals to others. Their actions threaten to reverse hard-won democratic gains and encourage a culture of impunity.

Conclusion: The Future of Leadership in Africa

The third term agenda remains one of the biggest challenges to democratic consolidation in Africa. It is a test of whether leaders will serve the constitution or seek to rewrite it for personal gain.

For Africa to truly move forward, leadership must be seen as service not entitlement. Term limits are not obstacles; they are guardrails that protect democracy from turning into dictatorship.

The real progress lies not in how long a leader stays, but in how well they prepare their country to thrive after they leave. The time has come for more African leaders to build legacies, not lifetimes in power.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880