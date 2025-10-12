The Old North‑South Conflict vs. What’s Going On Now

Many people compare the current war to the older North vs. South Sudan conflict. While there are similarities, the current war is different in many important respects.

Old North‑South Wars

Sudan was for a long time split between the predominantly “Arab/Islamic” north (politically dominant, more urban, more developed infrastructure) and the south (more ethnically diverse, many Christian or animist communities, poorer infrastructure, more rural).

Conflicts were driven by a mix of: Religious, cultural, and identity differences (north Christian/minority religions vs. south; the imposition of Sharia law, Arabic, northern political and cultural dominance).

Economic grievances, especially over land, resources, oil fields in the south, unequal infrastructure and development, and perceptions of exploitation.

Marginalization of southern and peripheral regions in governance and political power.

These wars ultimately led to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005, which provided for power sharing, oil revenue sharing, autonomy, and ultimately led to a referendum. In 2011, the south voted and became South Sudan.

The present conflict is not just about North vs. South, but rather between two main military/power structures in (what remains of) Sudan:

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah al‑Burhan (and alliances around the old army).

Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (“Hemedti”). RSF grew out of paramilitary forces (including the Janjaweed in Darfur) and has developed strong political, economic, and military power.

Key triggers and features:

Tension over RSF integration into the regular army (size, deployment, control).

The conflict has spread beyond one region; big cities like Khartoum, regions like Darfur, Gezira, etc., are involved. Massive displacement, humanitarian crises.

Both sides are accused of serious human rights abuses.

There is strong involvement or interest from foreign powers, resource control (gold, strategic infrastructure), smuggling, etc.

So, while the older “North vs. South” was largely about regional identity, religion, ethnicity, and secession, the current conflict is more of a power struggle, involving control of resources, legitimacy, and military dominance within the existing Sudan.

Why Many Think the Conflict Will Not End Soon

There are a number of reasons it looks like the war won’t resolve quickly:

Entrenched military power structures. Both SAF and RSF are well armed, have local and external alliances, and resources. Neither side is easily going to give up power or control of territory.

Economic incentives to continue. There are profits from gold, smuggling, other resources, control of ports, and control of land. These allow both sides to fund their operations and raise resources. For example: gold smuggling is a big source of revenue.

External support and geopolitical complexity. Foreign powers backing different sides, mercenaries from other countries, regional rivalries, etc. This increases the stakes and adds inertia.

Humanitarian disaster and displacement make peace harder. When millions are displaced, infrastructure destroyed, trust broken, it’s much harder to negotiate and rebuild. Also famine, disease, etc. make the situation urgent but also chaotic.

Fragmentation and ethnic/tribal loyalties. Some regions are already more aligned with RSF, others with SAF; local militias or tribal loyalties can complicate centralized control or peace agreements.

Lack of a strong, neutral mediator or enforceable peace mechanism. Peace agreements require trustworthy mediation, enforceable guarantees, and pressure from inside and outside. Those seem to be weak or not fully effective now.

What the RSF Needs (and Who Funds Them) to Continue

To sustain their operations, the RSF needs a combination of military assets, logistics, finance, manpower, and legitimacy (both local and international). Here’s a breakdown of what they need, and how they are getting funding (or could):

Category What They Need How They Get It / Potential Sources

Military hardware & logistics weapons, ammunition, vehicles, fuel, spare parts, communications equipment Smuggling, buying from external arms markets; possibly support from foreign governments or private backers; control of territory that allows taxing or extracting resources.

Manpower recruitment, training, payment for soldiers, maintenance of discipline and command structure Local recruitment (both forced and voluntary), possibly tribal/ethnic loyalties, offering pay or loot; possibly child soldiers/training (there are reports).

Territorial control to collect taxes, control borders or trade routes, control mines (especially gold), control access to ports or infrastructure, including roads, etc. Through military victories, control of local

Funding sources revenues from gold mining and smuggling; taxation or “protection fees” in areas they control; foreign support; trade (licit or illicit) of resources; possibly foreign diaspora or remittances; loot from captured stores of state resources. The RSF controls (or seeks control of) gold mines; as gold prices are high, that’s become a key source. Foreign merchants or states buying materials or resources, possibly in exchange for supporting them. External private military firms or mercenary networks may also help.

Legitimacy / political alliances some political recognition, alliances with tribal leaders, control of local services, propaganda, controlling humanitarian corridors (or denying them), diaspora support RSF works to present itself as a stabilizer in some regions, sometimes delivering services or security in places where the SAF/government is absent; propaganda; foreign relationships; media.

Why It Looks Less Like a North vs. South War Now

Because the sides aren't strictly “North” vs. “South” anymore:

The RSF vs. SAF divides cuts across geography that was not strictly divided as North vs. South. Key central states, Khartoum, Darfur, etc., are all battlegrounds.

Ethnicity, religion, identity play roles, but the major divide is now political/military control and resource control rather than purely “North” or “South” identity.

South Sudan is a separate country (since 2011), so “South” conflict is different. The “North vs. South Sudan” war is largely in the past, though its legacies (borders, resource claims, and displaced populations) still affect things.

What It Would Take to End the War

For peace to be possible, several things would likely need to happen together:

Ceasefire + negotiation framework with enforcement and international monitoring.

Addressing economic roots, especially resource sharing, control of mines, gold, and trade routes.

Political power sharing or restructuring so that no single group feels total domination; maybe decentralization or federalism.

External mediation and pressure, possibly from regional blocs, international bodies, donor countries.

Humanitarian access: ensuring civilians can get help, displaced people can return, reconstruction begins. Justice and reconciliation to deal with war crimes, abuses, and so people feel there is accountability.

Demobilization and integration: disarmament of militias, integrating forces into a unified command or civil structures.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

