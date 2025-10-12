‘Odo Broni is wife of late Daddy Lumba, not you’ – Family Lawyers tell Germany-based wife

Lawyers representing the Fosu Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta have dismissed allegations made by Akosua Serwah Fosu, the Germany-based wife of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, regarding arrangements for his funeral and the management of his estate.

In a letter dated October 1, 2025, and signed by lawyer Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, the family’s legal representatives stated that Mrs. Fosu has no authority to determine how the family should organise the late musician’s funeral.

According to the letter, Mrs. Fosu allegedly abandoned the late musician about 15 years ago when he fell seriously ill, choosing not to return to Ghana to care for him. It further claimed that she later performed customary rites to dissolve their marriage—a process recognised under Akan tradition.

The statement explained that the family officially recognises Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, as Daddy Lumba’s wife. The two reportedly lived together for more than 15 years and had six children.

Touching on the estate of the late musician, the lawyers clarified that all of Daddy Lumba’s properties constitute part of his estate and will be jointly managed by the family and his children in a transparent and fair manner. They cautioned that no individual has the right to interfere with the properties until the necessary legal and administrative procedures have been completed.

The legal team also disclosed that their firm, Baba Jamal & Associates, is in possession of specific written instructions left by Daddy Lumba before his passing. These directives, they said, will guide both the family and the lawyers in executing his final wishes concerning his funeral and estate.

The Fosu Royal Family appealed for calm among the public and all those connected to the late musician. They urged Mrs. Fosu and other concerned parties to cooperate peacefully to ensure a dignified and respectful farewell for the legendary artist, whose music continues to inspire generations.