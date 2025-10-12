Over 100 teachers trained in coding and robotics

In a bold initiative to reshape Ghana's education landscape, InovTech STEM Center, in partnership with the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the Ghana Education Service (GES), has successfully trained over 100 teachers in coding and robotics.

The Innovative Educators Program (IEP) aims to equip teachers with the skills and confidence to integrate technology into their classrooms.

The training program, which included a one-day intensive workshop and a three-month mentorship period, focused on introducing teachers to hands-on coding and robotics using KodeVR, an offline-first, AI-powered virtual robotics platform.

Jonathan Kennedy Sowah, CEO of InovTech STEM Center, emphasized that the initiative is not just about teaching teachers to code but about transforming how classrooms operate. "Train a teacher, and you transform a generation," he said. "We believe teachers are the true changemakers in education. With the right tools, they can unlock creativity, innovation, and critical thinking in students—skills Ghana desperately needs in this digital era."

Prof. Hope Pius Nudzor (PhD), Director of the Institute for Educational Research and Innovation Studies (IERIS), added that the program reflects IERIS's mission to ensure that research directly benefits teaching and learning. "By equipping teachers with practical tools like KodeVR, we are bridging the gap between educational research and classroom practice," he said.

Prof. Peter Akayuure, Head of the Centre for School and Community Science and Technology Studies (SACOST), described the partnership as transformative. "Teachers are the heart of education, and when they are empowered with coding and robotics, the ripple effects extend to thousands of students and communities," he said. "This is not just training—it’s a revolution in how we prepare the next generation."

The expected outcomes of the program include increased student engagement, teachers equipped with digital skills, and the creation of school-based coding and robotics clubs that sustain innovation and promote STEM education.

InovTech STEM Center and its partners are already planning to scale the Innovative Educators Program to more regions across Ghana, ensuring that no teacher—and no student—is left behind in the digital transformation of education.

A representative from UEW's SACOST emphasized the importance of coding and robotics in modern education. "Education must evolve with the times. Coding and robotics are no longer luxuries; they are necessities. This program represents a national leap forward in making sure Ghanaian classrooms are globally competitive."