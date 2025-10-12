ADPA, Gomoa East Assembly partner to promote disability inclusion and climate resilience

In a landmark step toward inclusive and sustainable local development, the African Disability Policy Advocates (ADPA) and the Gomoa East Municipal Assembly have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote disability inclusion, climate resilience, and sustainable livelihoods in the municipality.

The MoU, signed at a colourful ceremony in Gomoa Potsin, establishes a long-term partnership to implement two major initiatives — the Inclusive Policy and Governance Programme and the Disability-Inclusive Livelihoods, Food Security, and Climate Resilience Programme.

Under the agreement, ADPA, a regional advocacy organisation headquartered in Accra with a regional office in Senegal, will work closely with the Assembly to strengthen disability-responsive governance through advocacy, training, and technical support aimed at improving opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The Inclusive Policy and Governance Programme seeks to promote disability rights by advancing local policy advocacy, providing technical assistance for inclusive budgeting and legal reforms, and establishing a fully operational Disability Desk within the Assembly.

The second programme focuses on improving livelihoods and building climate resilience through inclusive agricultural and livestock initiatives, disability-friendly climate policies, and the creation of green jobs and adaptive skills training for youth and women with disabilities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hon. Jeff Tetteh Kavianu, ADPA’s Director of International Diplomacy and Policy, commended the Gomoa East Assembly for its progressive leadership, describing the collaboration as “a bold commitment to ensuring that inclusion is not optional, but essential for Ghana’s sustainable future.”

He also praised the Assembly’s establishment of a Disability Desk and its hosting of the UN International Day of Hope, calling these actions a demonstration of “true local leadership and commitment to inclusive governance.”

Municipal Chief Executive of Gomoa East, Hon. Margaret Naana Ackom, expressed optimism about the partnership, stressing that persons with disabilities are “not just beneficiaries but partners in development.”

“We are determined to build a community where every citizen, regardless of ability, can contribute meaningfully to local and national progress,” she affirmed.

Effective from October 2025, the MoU will guide joint efforts in policy development, livelihood empowerment, and capacity building over the next three years.

Both ADPA and the Gomoa East Municipal Assembly reaffirmed their commitment to making the municipality a national model for inclusive local governance, in line with Ghana’s development priorities and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision of a fair, inclusive, and resilient Africa.