Evil is real

Like my youngest sister, many atheists are convinced God does not exist because he is not merciful and good as described in the bible; otherwise, wars and violent conflicts, the dark side of life, would not exist. Cain killed Abel out of jealousy, and Joseph was sold into slavery by his brothers to the Pharaoh. While white missionaries made Africans understand there is only one merciful God, the God of Jesus Christ, their father, they believed in ancestral gods from under the sea and the village trees. While in Ancient Egypt, Pharaohs changed from one God to many gods and backwards, the rest of Africa to date is filled with natural beliefs of many gods, gods which are evil-minded but useful to fight against evil minds or seen as a helpful tool to fight for evil minds against good minds. For African Christians to attend Church Service on Sunday morning and sit around the table of a JuJu Man, a witchcraft master, a Mallam, is not unheard of. Ministers, even pastors, are secretly guided to Benin and get empowered by Mallams to fight their enemies back in Ghana or other African countries. Snaps, money, chicken blood, or stolen organs are used to perform miracles and bring good people down into poverty or their untimely death. What seems to me unreal to the white man is very real for an African.

While the help, financially and technologically, of the white man for Asia helped Asian countries to grow out of poverty fast, the same efforts made for Africa have not borne equal fruits so far. The white man does not understand the back man and vice versa. Therefore, the help given melts away under the African sun like ice cream in Europe on the beach of Spain or at the North Sea.

African Pastors often argue, people are not born bad but are used or allow themselves to be used by the evil forces of the country. They preach about family issues that destroy people more than evil minds against distant people. Even white people know and have experienced personally that the enemy sits right next to you, using the information given by you of your ideas and weaknesses to surface at the right time and destroy your name. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was raised by late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl as „his girl” from East Germany, only to see her make him fall in shame and be abandoned by history.

While in Africa, many people believe that when anointed oil is poured over a person bewitched, haunted by evil spirits, they will finally be set free. They have the tendency to forget that evil really exists in this world, and some people can not be set free from evil minds. These people are born evil and not governed by the spirit from outsiders to bring people around under their control and wipe out what is good around them. No medication, no anointed oil can cure these people. They are as real as the d. They exist in this world to promote the good and bring out the best in us. The good in us must not only exist and shine, but must be shaped, excelled, and strong enough to stand against any evil spirits and temptations in this world. People of that born nature help good people to achieve their destiny as long as good people fight for their right to see the light of their destiny shining among people, reaching the glory invested in them.

My Ashanti wife, Alberta, the only daughter among five brothers, out of which one had passed as a teenager, has Seth Mensah, her youngest brother, as her guiding light to glory. For years, she supported him with transportation expenses and paid his school fees, hoping for him one day to find a good job so she to have some of her siblings to financially support her parents. So far, like in many African families with children living in the diaspora, my wife pays the complete rent and chopping money besides medication every month to her parents, who otherwise would die on the streets of Kumasi, after forty years of hard work, of hunger. When my wife told her brother Seth he had to look for other means to support himself, he turned completely against her, not at all uncommon in such situations. Instead of being thankful for the help given, he blamed her for her lower education, knowing that with her work, she is feeding him and his parents. Seth still lives in the apartment my wife rented for her parents and enjoys the food of the mother pays for with the monthly allowances of my wife. Two other brothers out of work live in that three-room house and eat from the food my wife pays for each first day of the month, only intended for the parents, not the siblings. But the parents have no strength to kick the children out of the house and make them stand on their own feet. Excuses paint the walls of our apartment in Hamburg, a collage of nonsense in and of all the difficulties Africans face. When Africans in the diaspora need to advance in their life and pursue their dreams, cutting support to their family back in Africa, African families get nasty beyond imagination. The blame and shame are on the lucky ones who have made it abroad.

Two years ago, my wife invited her father, Joseph, to Hamburg. She sent via DHL all the needed papers for him to get a visa. He said he went to DHL to collect the papers, but they had not arrived. The same day, she asked her pastor to go with Seth to DHL, and in his presence, the papers were given to him, having arrived there days before.

Seth Mensah is still using the money of my wife, fights her with the knife in his teeth, ready to take it out, and asks Christian pastors to support him in his endeavour. Shouting and screaming, calls here and there, emotions on both sides run high, observed by the white partner in a foreign land. He sees it as simple. As money is the key and power, he advises his wife, stop supporting your family altogether, which will harm the parents but will discipline the evil mind in the family, as evil minds must eat as well. After all, they will eventually come to the conclusion that when my wife is no more, or not capable of being sick to support them, who will feed them? Me? Never!

Evil people are born, but they do not earn money; rather, they want money from others. Keep calm, trust in God, and stop the flow of sending money. This will dry out evil minds in the end.