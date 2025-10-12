Nigeria's Girls Struggle For Education

In Nigeria, getting an education is still a tough battle for girls. It's not just about school; it's tangled up in what people think, how poor families are, and the fact that the system isn't working well, also, things are getting more unsafe all the time. Even though folks have been pushing for change for years, the country still has a ton of girls who aren't in school.

The numbers are pretty bad. Across the world, about 65 million girls don’t go to school and Nigeria has 7.6 million of them. At the basic level, almost 4 million girls here aren't learning and even more aren’t around at the junior secondary level. More than half of the girls in Nigeria skip school. Each year, tons of girls drop out before finishing primary school, and more leave before even making it to junior high.

Why is this happening? It’s a mess of reasons. Poverty, getting married when they’re too young, teen pregnancies, bad people, what their friends think, and having to do all the work at home are the main drivers of this. Many girls feel pressured by their culture or family to forget about school. Even if they do go, schools aren’t safe or don’t have enough stuff, which forces many to wave goodbye to education.

How many women can actually read and write tells it all. Back in 2010, only about 59% of women could read, while almost 75% of men could. The government has been trying to fix this issue, but things aren’t changing fast enough.

To really make a difference, everyone from the top dogs in government to normal people need to pitch in. We need strong leaders who see that teaching girls is key to building a better Nigeria. Experts say the only way to make things better is to hit the problems from all sides such as rules, culture, money, and how people think.

But don't lose hope just yet! There are some awesome things happening. Back on International Day of the Girl Child, students at one school got to see this for themselves. A businesswoman named Neya Uzor Kalu showed she cares, which made everyone feel optimistic.

Even though she couldn't be there in person, Kalu sent someone to deliver a speech and some much-needed goodies such as money to help with school fees, bags, books, and stuff for the girls to stay clean.

Kalu shared that every girl should get to chase her dreams and that education can change everything.

Kalu also started a program to help girls from needy backgrounds with school and life. She uses her newspaper to talk about how girls aren’t treated fairly and how important it is for them to go to school.

People all over the world are realizing that girls are super important to society's growth, and that’s why we have a special day for girls every year.

But the thing is, Nigeria still isn't doing enough to protect young girls. A study says that even though Nigeria has signed all sorts of papers promising to protect kids, it’s not doing a great job.

There are laws in place to help, but they’re not strong enough. Too many bad things happen to girls, and no one gets punished. Because people stick to old ways and are not enforcing the law, these laws don’t mean as much as they should.

There was this awful story about a girl who was harmed for years and it shows how urgently things need to get better. It’s been hard to get justice for her. Other times, families are so poor that they send their daughters to stay with others, where they end up being hurt.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, things got worse, according to UNICEF.

If you look at countries that do a good job protecting girls, they all have strong laws, watch out for girls, pay for things, and always keep an eye on how it’s going. Nigeria needs to step up big time.

For example, if someone marries a girl who's too young, they only get two years in jail which many think isn’t enough.

To fix this, Nigeria needs better laws and people in power need to care more, invest in teaching girls, and start treating girls like they’re just as important as boys.

Kids are the future, and a country can only be as strong as its most vulnerable people. Helping girls isn’t just being nice; it’s smart. When girls learn, everyone gets better. When they are safe, countries become stronger.

Like Neya Kalu says, “When you teach a girl, you help her whole family and country.”

She’s showing everyone what happens when one person decides to make a change. For the girls at that school, and for others all over Nigeria, she’s not just giving money. She’s saying, Let's do something real.

Chukwu writes from Imo State.