Nigerian government has no reason to fear a national referendum

Nigeria has always been an assemblage of contradictions held together by a mixture of hope, fear, and circumstance. Among the most puzzling of these contradictions is the federal government’s apparent fear of allowing Nigerians themselves to decide, through a referendum, whether they still wish to remain bound within the borders drawn by colonial architects in 1914 or whether they would prefer to chart separate destinies as independent entities. This hesitation persists even in the face of growing discontent, regional agitation, and widespread mistrust that have eroded the confidence many citizens once had in the notion of one indivisible Nigeria.

To understand why this question of a referendum continues to generate emotional and political tension, we must first take a closer look at how Nigeria has handled something as basic and as objective as counting its people. The story of the Nigerian census, like the story of the country itself, is a chronicle of irregularity, suspicion, and political interference. Nigeria’s first population census was conducted in 1952 under British colonial rule. Eleven years later, in 1963, an independent Nigeria carried out its own census. That was the first official population count undertaken by Nigerians themselves, and it was as controversial as it was revealing. The 1963 exercise recorded a total population of about 55 million people: 30 million in Northern Nigeria, 10.2 million in Western Nigeria, 12.3 million in Eastern Nigeria, and 2.5 million in the Mid-Western Region. These figures have since become historical benchmarks, often used to explain the country’s political and demographic evolution.

But even those numbers were immediately questioned. Allegations of inflation and manipulation surfaced as regional leaders sought to secure political advantages through higher population figures. Despite these disputes, the 1963 census remains the most detailed count ever taken using the original four-region structure of the country. Ten years later, in 1973, another census was conducted by the National Population Commission, but its results were annulled for being unreliable. It took another 18 years before a new headcount was carried out in 1991, and then another 15 years to reach the last official census of March 2006, which recorded a national population of 140.4 million people. This irregularity of eleven years between 1952 and 1963, ten years between 1963 and 1973, eighteen years before 1991, and fifteen years before 2006 tells a larger story of political hesitation and institutional weakness. A proper census, conducted at predictable ten-year intervals as is the global norm, provides the foundation upon which sound governance, planning, and equitable distribution of resources are built. Yet Nigeria has failed repeatedly to uphold this simple administrative discipline.

The consequences of such failure are enormous. Without an accurate and regularly updated understanding of its demographic realities, Nigeria will continue to operate largely on the basis of guesswork. Allocation of revenue to states, creation of constituencies, distribution of social amenities, and even security planning all depend on population data. When these data are outdated or manipulated, every sector of governance becomes distorted.

A government that is unable or unwilling to count its people is a government that cannot properly serve them. And it is precisely this culture of opacity and mistrust that makes the call for a national referendum even more urgent. Nigerians have lost faith not only in the accuracy of the figures that define their population but also in the fairness of the system that claims to represent them.

Today, estimates suggest that Nigeria’s population has grown to approximately 232 million people. Analysts believe that the North-West has about 62 million, the North-East 32 million, and the North-Central 33 million, making a total of roughly 127 million for Northern Nigeria. In the South, the South-West is estimated to have about 44 million people, the South-East 29 million, and the South-South 32 million, bringing the southern population to around 105 million. These are projections, not verified figures, yet they are treated as the basis for administrative planning and political representation. The striking imbalance between North and South in these estimates, whether they are real or imagined, fuels deep-seated suspicion about the equity of Nigeria’s federal structure. Many Southerners believe that the national population statistics were politicized to maintain Northern dominance, while Northerners argue that they had simply experienced higher growth rates. And until an independent, transparent census is conducted, these arguments will remain unresolved.

It is against this backdrop that the idea of a referendum becomes compelling. If Nigeria has failed to manage something as straightforward as counting its citizens, how can it continue to avoid allowing those citizens to express, directly and peacefully, how they wish to be governed? The question of Nigeria’s unity has haunted the country since independence in 1960 and has only deepened in the decades since the civil war. Yet successive governments have treated any talk of self-determination as a threat to national security rather than as a legitimate expression of democratic will. The fear seems to be that if Nigerians are allowed to vote on whether to remain united or to separate, the result could be the fragmentation of the country. But this fear, when examined closely, is unfounded.

First, a referendum does not predetermine disintegration. It simply provides a structured and peaceful mechanism for measuring public sentiment. Countries across the world have held referendums on fundamental national questions without imploding. The United Kingdom allowed Scotland to decide whether it wanted independence in 2014, and Canada did the same with Quebec decades earlier. In both cases, the majority voted to remain within the existing union. The process strengthened, rather than weakened, national unity because it demonstrated that the state trusted its people enough to let them choose. Nigeria should not be different. If the government genuinely believes that Nigerians want to remain together, then it should have nothing to fear from a national referendum.

Second, those who fear that a referendum would automatically result in the exit of the Igbo or the breakup of the country misunderstand both the demographics and the economics of Nigeria. While the Igbo are one of the three major ethnic groups, their population, estimated at around 30 to 35 million, is smaller than the combined strength of the Hausa-Fulani or the Yoruba. Even if every single Igbo person voted to leave, their numbers alone would not carry the national vote. Moreover, many of their business and social interests are deeply integrated across the country. From Kano to Kaduna, from Lagos to Port Harcourt, Igbo traders and professionals are vital players in local economies. Their departure would not only be economically disruptive but would also face strong resistance from non-Igbo partners who benefit from their entrepreneurial energy. In the North especially, many governors privately acknowledge that Igbo traders sustain the flow of goods and cash in their markets. Why then would they wish them gone?

The federal government’s reluctance to hold a referendum actually seems less about fear of actual disintegration and more about fear of exposure - exposure of how fragile the federation has become, how alienated its citizens feel, and how deeply distrustful the regions have grown of one another. A referendum would force a national conversation that Nigeria’s political elite have long avoided. It would compel honesty about what kind of country Nigerians want to live in and what structures can best support that vision. And perhaps most importantly, it would restore to ordinary Nigerians the sense that they are stakeholders, not subjects, in the national project.

The irregularity of censuses in Nigeria mirrors this same reluctance to confront the truth. Accurate population figures would reveal patterns of growth, migration, and inequality that could challenge entrenched political assumptions. They would show, for example, whether claims of Northern population dominance are statistically valid or whether urban migration and fertility transitions have altered the balance. Such revelations could disrupt the status quo, which thrives on ambiguity. Similarly, a referendum would strip away political myths and force the government to govern by consent rather than by convenience. Both exercises, the census and the referendum, are at their core, acts of national self-definition. Both require transparency, courage, and faith in the people. And both have been systematically delayed by leaders who prefer uncertainty to accountability.

It is worth remembering that democracy, at its most fundamental level, is about choice. The Nigerian people have never truly been given a choice about their collective destiny. The amalgamation of 1914 was an administrative decision by the British. Independence in 1960 came without a public plebiscite on unity. Every constitutional arrangement since then has been crafted by elites rather than by popular mandate. A referendum would, for the first time, allow Nigerians to speak directly. It would answer not only the question of whether they wish to remain as one country but also how that country should be structured. Should Nigeria continue as a centralized federation where power is hoarded in Abuja, or should it adopt a looser confederation that gives each region a greater autonomy? These are questions that no government can continue to answer on behalf of the people indefinitely.

Critics of the referendum idea often argue that Nigeria is too fragile or too volatile to handle such a process. They fear that ethnic tension could ignite violence or that political manipulation could render the outcome meaningless. These are legitimate concerns, but they are not insurmountable. With proper planning, independent oversight, and international support, a national referendum could be conducted peacefully and credibly. Indeed, the very act of organizing it could strengthen national institutions, from the electoral commission to the judiciary, and demonstrate that Nigeria has matured enough to resolve disputes through ballots rather than bullets.

What the federal government should fear, instead, is the continued suppression of dialogue. History shows that when nations refuse to confront internal discontent through democratic means, the pressure eventually finds expression in more destructive forms. Boko Haram, banditry, separatist movements, and regional militias are all, in different ways, symptoms of a deeper ailment: a sense among many Nigerians that the state does not represent them and that their voices have never mattered. A referendum would not magically solve these problems, but it would mark a turning point in the country’s democratic evolution. It would prove that Nigeria leaders trust their people enough to let them decide their own fate.

The irregularity of headcounts and the absence of referendums are not just administrative lapses, they are moral failings of leadership. They reflect a governing class that fears knowledge, because knowledge diminishes control. When the government does not know how many citizens it governs, it can manipulate figures to suit political ends. When it does not allow those citizens to express their collective will, it can impose unity without consent. But neither ignorance nor coercion can sustain a nation indefinitely. At some point, truth must replace fear, and consent must replace compulsion.

Nigeria stands today at a crossroad similar to the one it faced in 1966, when mutual suspicion among regions led to coups, counter-coups, and eventually civil war. The difference is that now, the tools for peaceful resolution exist. A national census conducted transparently and a referendum organized with integrity could together lay the foundation for a new social contract. They would provide accurate data for planning and an honest mandate for unity. And if, against all expectations, the majority of Nigerians voted to stay together, the result would silence secessionist rhetoric and give the government the moral authority to pursue national integration with renewed vigour. On the other hand, if certain regions or groups expressed a majority wish to go their separate ways, that view too can be managed amicably through negotiation, much like the fraternal breakup of Czechoslovakia into the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In either case, Nigeria would emerge stronger, because its choices would be rooted in truth, not fear. The government must therefore abandon its reluctance and recognize that no nation ever collapsed from listening to its people. It is silence, not speech, that destroys nations. It is manipulation, not transparency, that weakens them. And it is fear, not freedom, that keeps them divided.

For over a century, Nigerians have been told that their unity is non-negotiable. But unity that cannot be questioned is unity that cannot be trusted. The federal government must summon the courage to test the strength of that unity in the open arena of democracy. If Nigerians truly believe in the promise of one country, they will vote to keep it. If they do not, then no amount of coercion can make it real. In either case, the truth will set the nation free.

And so, the question remains: what exactly is the federal government afraid of? Not the disintegration of Nigeria, for even disunity can be managed peacefully. Not the departure of the Igbo, for their economic interdependence binds them to every part of the country. The real fear is of accountability, the fear of discovering, through numbers and through ballots, what Nigerians actually think and want. Yet, that is the essence of democracy. The federal government has no reason to fear a national referendum. On the contrary, it should fear the consequences of never having one.