Nigerians: we must learn to vote in the total absence of guns

For so long now, the military in most African countries, including Nigeria, have continued to assume that it is their sacred responsibility to shepherd democracy. It is an erroneously deeply rooted mindset, and one that has unfortunately happened to shape the political destiny of countries on the continent. In the years following independence, military coups were frequent. And soldiers often justified their incursion into democratic governance as the path that would lead to the restoration of order, the elimination of corruption, and the protection of the sovereignty of the state. In Nigeria, as in several other African countries, this understanding persisted in subtle forms. Even after the formal return to civilian rule, the military’s shadow continued to loom large over the democratic process. Politicians, driven by their lust for power and influence, often sought the endorsement and protection of these same armed institutions that once usurped the will of the people.

The most glaring manifestation of this paradox was the presence of armed soldiers and policemen at polling stations during elections. On the surface, everyone believed they were deployed to maintain law and order, and to ensure security in the polling booths. But in reality, their presence merely instilled fear, not confidence. The ordinary voter, who should feel empowered to freely express his choice of candidate, suddenly felt psychologically intimidated. The sight of men in uniform wielding guns automatically sent the chilling message: this is not a safe space. Even when no shots were fired, the symbolic power of the gun was enough to silence any dissent, discourage active participation, and even distort the democratic process.

Democracy thrives on trust, openness, and freedom of expression. It is a fragile system that requires the consent of the voters, not their intimidation. Experience has shown that where guns appear at polling stations, violence is never far behind. Whether or not those weapons are used, their presence alone is capable of breeding suspicion and tension at the polling booths. The gun, by its nature, commands obedience through fear. On the contrary, democracy seeks obedience through conviction. The two approaches are incompatible. In short, there is no love between the bullet and the ballot. They are a million miles apart. The bullet silences, the ballot speaks. The bullet enforces submission. The ballot invites persuasion. When both appear in the same space, the ballot inevitably loses its power to the bullet. What I am saying is that democracy might make its mistakes, but it should be allowed by state actors to grow through those mistakes.

Imagine a polling station where there is no police officer, no soldier, no EFCC official, no civil defence personnel, and no gun whatsoever. It may seem like a utopian imagery, but it offers a glimpse into what true democracy could look like. In such an environment, people would approach the polling booth with calmness, happiness, laughter and confidence. The absence of guns would remove the atmosphere of uncertainty, fear and suspicion. Voters would not have to glance nervously over their shoulders or whisper their opinions in secrecy. Every person would know that the process belongs to them, not to those in power. When there is no presence of anything to suggest force, transparency and accountability become the natural order.

The logic is simple. When the people don’t feel intimidated by the presence of the gun, they can truly defend their votes. When the ballot is not guarded by guns, it is guarded by public conscience. Elections, after all, are social contracts between the people and those who seek to represent them. When the military or police interfere in that process, whether through intimidation, selective enforcement, or collusion with voters, the contract is broken. The people lose trust not only in the government but in democratic process itself.

In Nigeria, the argument for deploying security forces at polling stations is that elections could often turn messy. But violence, in most cases, is not spontaneous, it is engineered. State actors, knowing that they can manipulate the process, normally create chaos to justify the deployment of the military and the police. Once these forces are on the ground, they are used strategically, to suppress opposition strongholds, to intimidate voters and INRC officials, and sometimes to snatch ballot boxes under the guise of “restoring order.” The cycle repeats itself with every election, each time eroding the people’s faith in the system.

We can compare this with the situation in the United Kingdom, where police officers voted overwhelmingly against carrying guns. The British policing system relies on a culture of mutual trust between citizens and law enforcement agencies. The police are seen as servants of the people, not instruments of political power. On Election Day, polling stations across the UK are managed 100% by civilians. The role of the police, if they appear at all, would be largely symbolic and non-intrusive. There is no need for military deployment because the society has matured enough to separate civic duty from state coercion. The process is simple, peaceful, and transparent. Moreover, a good percentage of the voters vote through the post office. The ballot papers are sent to them by post. They fill in either the party of their choice or the name of the candidate of their choice, sign and post back to the electoral commission in their local council.

In the United States, by contrast, the prevalence of guns among both law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens creates a very different scenario. While the American democratic system can be said to be robust, the culture of gun ownership makes public life more volatile. The fear of violence hangs over even peaceful gatherings. When every citizen can legally carry a firearm, and when police are trained to respond to threats with lethal force, the sense of safety that democracy demands is diminished or eroded. Elections in America, though generally well-organized, are not entirely free from the tension that comes with widespread gun ownership.

These examples highlight a profound truth: societies that choose civility over force tend to experience greater stability. The presence or absence of guns is not merely a matter of security: it reflects the moral character of the country. Where guns dominate, fear governs. Where guns are absent, dialogue flourishes. The difference between Nigeria and countries like the UK does not lie in the number of weapons available but in the art of governance. In the UK, governance is by persuasion. In Nigeria, it is more often by force.

To understand why the deployment of soldiers at polling stations is counterproductive, we need to examine its social and psychological effects. First, it alienates the electorate. When a voter sees an armed soldier standing beside a ballot box, it sends a signal that the government could be expecting trouble. This assumption of danger creates anxiety, and that anxiety can reduce voter interest and subsequent turnout. Second, it legitimizes the idea that elections are battlefields rather than civic exercises. Young people, influenced by this militarized atmosphere, begin to view elections as contests of power, not expressions of collective will. Third, it reinforces feudalistic tendencies that are alien to the democratic ethos, especially in Southern Nigeria where traditional institutions have always valued civil discourse over authoritarian control.

In many parts of Northern Nigeria, the feudal system historically tied political authority to military power. Over time, this created a culture where governance became associated with dominance and control. But in the south, political legitimacy traditionally derives from consensus and community participation. Therefore, deploying soldiers at polling stations imposes a feudal structure on a culture that thrives on civic engagement. It is a dangerous importation of a system that undermines the very foundation of representative democracy.

Supporters of military or police deployment may argue that without them, elections could be marred by thuggery and ballot-snatching. This flawed argument ignores the root cause of electoral violence. Thuggery exists precisely because politicians know that the presence of guns can be manipulated to their advantage. A thug does not fear another thug: he only fears a weapon he cannot control. But when no one has a gun, the playing field is level. The community can hold offenders accountable without fear of armed retaliation. The absence of guns also transforms the moral tone of the election. It places the responsibility for peace squarely on the shoulders of the citizens. In societies where elections are truly free, the people themselves safeguard the process. They understand that democracy is not a gift from the government but a right that must be protected by civic virtue. The community polices itself, not through weapons, but through social trust.

There are, of course, potential disadvantages to having no security presence at all. Human nature being what it is, there will always be those who seek to exploit loopholes. In volatile regions or deeply divided societies, the total absence of security forces could embolden criminal elements. However, this risk can be mitigated through careful civic planning such as training local election monitors, empowering community leaders, and ensuring that disputes are resolved through legal and transparent mechanisms. The key is not to replace the gun with nothing, but to replace it with trust and accountability.

It is also important to consider the psychological burden placed on security personnel during elections. Soldiers and policemen are trained for combat and law enforcement, not for the delicate art of democratic facilitation. Asking them to “secure” polling stations often puts them in morally ambiguous situations. They must decide, in real-time, whether to act against civilians, sometimes under orders that conflict with their conscience. Many of them become tools in the hands of politicians who exploit their loyalty to the state for personal gain. In the end, both the security forces and the citizens lose: the former lose their honour, and the latter lose their freedom.

The evolution of true democracy does not need the gun. It needs trust, civic education, and institutional integrity. Nigeria’s democratic growth depends on its ability to move away from a culture of obedience to fear to a culture of responsibility to community. This transition requires courage, not the courage to pull the trigger, but the courage to believe in the people.

The ballot is not just a piece of paper: it is the symbol of collective conscience. When it is surrounded by guns, it ceases to be free. When it is protected by the people, it becomes sacred. For democracy to thrive in Nigeria, we must imagine and work toward a future where voting happens in the total absence of guns. It may seem idealistic, but so did democracy itself when it first began. The question is not whether Nigeria can afford to remove guns from its polling stations. The real question is whether Nigeria can afford not to. Every gun that finds its way to the polling booth weakens the people’s faith in democracy. Every election conducted under the shadow of the gun distances the nation from its promise of freedom. The moment we can vote without fear, without intimidation, and without the sound or sight of a gun, we will have taken a giant step toward true nationhood, towards a Nigeria where power genuinely flows from the people, and where the ballot finally triumphs over the bullet.