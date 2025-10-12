Coping with worldwide female child’s needs

Today, 11 October 2025, we celebrate the female child. We recognize that every child deserves to live in a world where opportunity is not determined by gender, geography, or circumstance. Yet, for millions of girls around the world, the promise of equality remains a distant dream. The story of the female child is, in many ways, the story of humanity’s uneven progress, where advancements in technology, education, and health coexist with deep-rooted discrimination, poverty, and violence that continue to limit her potential. As the global community marks another International Day of the Girl Child, it becomes imperative to reflect on what has been achieved, what challenges remain, and how nations, particularly those in Africa, can chart a sustainable path toward meeting the needs of the female child.

Globally, significant progress has been recorded over the last few decades. From the introduction of universal education programmes to the establishment of international frameworks such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the female child is no longer invisible in global policy discussions. Many countries now recognize that investing in girls’ education and well-being is one of the most effective ways to build strong economies and peaceful societies. Studies by UNICEF and UNESCO have consistently shown that educated girls marry later, have healthier children, and contribute more to national productivity. Indeed, the empowerment of the female child is increasingly seen not just as a matter of justice but as a catalyst for social transformation.

Yet, beneath the progress lies a sobering reality. The world still counts over 130 million girls out of school, most of them in developing regions. Child marriage remains rampant in several parts of Asia, the Middle East, and sub-Saharan Africa. Gender-based violence, ranging from domestic abuse to sexual exploitation and trafficking, continues to rob millions of girls of their childhoods. In conflict zones like Sudan, Gaza, Ukraine, and Afghanistan, the female child often faces the double burden of displacement and abuse. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation, pushing many vulnerable families into poverty and forcing girls to drop out of school to help at home or engage in child labour. For too many girls, the promise of equality had to be deferred.

In Africa, the struggle for the female child’s rights is even more complex. Centuries of cultural practices, economic hardship, and weak governance have woven a web of challenges that continue to limit her progress. In several African communities, traditional beliefs still dictate that the girl’s place is in the home, preparing for marriage rather than school. Early marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), and domestic servitude remain common in some societies. Despite numerous campaigns by NGOs and governments, these harmful practices persist, often justified under the guise of culture or religion. According to UNICEF, more than 125 million African women and girls have undergone some form of genital mutilation, while one in three girls is married before the age of 18.

Economic hardship also plays a decisive role. In many poor households, families must make difficult choices about which child to send to school. The boy is usually favoured, being perceived as the future breadwinner. Girls are often pulled out to help with domestic chores, take care of younger siblings, or work as petty traders. Even when they make it to school, many girls face sexual harassment from teachers or peers, poor sanitary facilities, and lack of adequate support during menstruation, all of which contribute to high dropout rates. The result is a gender gap that perpetuates poverty and inequality across generations.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, offers a vivid picture of these challenges. With over 10 million out-of-school children—the highest number in the world—girls constitute a significant proportion of that figure. In the northern part of the country, where cultural and religious conservatism is stronger, early marriage and childbearing often cut short a girl’s educational journey. Many families still view education for girls as unnecessary or even dangerous, fearing that Western-style schooling might corrupt their daughters. The Boko Haram insurgency, whose very name translates to “Western education is forbidden,” has further worsened the situation. Thousands of schoolgirls have been abducted or forced out of school due to insecurity, as tragically illustrated by the 2014 Chibok abductions.

In southern Nigeria, where education is generally more accepted, the female child faces a different set of challenges—sexual exploitation, child labour, and domestic servitude. In urban centres like Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, it is common to see young girls working as housemaids or hawking goods on the streets. Many are victims of poverty or broken homes, while others are trafficked from rural areas with promises of a better life. These girls are exposed to dangers ranging from sexual assault to trafficking rings. Even those who stay in school often contend with gender stereotyping, lack of mentorship, and limited access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

However, there are glimmers of hope. Across Africa and particularly in Nigeria, numerous initiatives are emerging to champion the female child. Civil society organizations such as the African Women’s Development Fund, the Malala Fund, and the Girl Child Education Initiative are working tirelessly to promote access to education, reproductive health, and legal protection. In Nigeria, advocacy groups are increasingly engaging traditional and religious leaders to challenge harmful cultural norms. Social media has become a powerful tool for amplifying girls’ voices, as seen in campaigns like #BringBackOurGirls and #EndChildMarriage. Governments, too, are beginning to take action, with laws such as the Child Rights Act (2003) providing a legal framework for protecting children from abuse, exploitation, and discrimination.

Still, implementation remains a major challenge. Many Nigerian states have yet to domesticate or effectively enforce the Child Rights Act. Policies that look good on paper often falter due to corruption, lack of funding, and poor monitoring. For instance, public schools in many rural areas lack basic infrastructure, while teachers are underpaid and poorly trained. Healthcare services are inadequate, leaving millions of girls vulnerable to malnutrition, early pregnancy, and preventable diseases. Without a coordinated national strategy that addresses these root causes, efforts to improve the welfare of the female child will remain fragmented and slow.

The Nigerian government, and indeed all African governments, must recognize that the development of the female child is central to national progress. Policies must move beyond slogans to tangible investment in education, healthcare, and social protection. Free and compulsory basic education should be genuinely enforced, with targeted incentives such as scholarships, school feeding programmes, and sanitary facilities for girls. Rural education must be prioritized, with trained female teachers deployed as role models in conservative communities. Laws against child marriage, sexual abuse, and gender-based violence should be strictly enforced, with special courts to handle such cases swiftly. Moreover, vocational and digital skills training should be integrated into school curricula to prepare girls for the future of work.

The private sector and civil society also have critical roles to play. Companies can support mentorship programmes, scholarships, and community-based initiatives that empower girls. Religious and traditional leaders must use their influence to promote positive cultural values that respect the rights and dignity of the girl child. Parents and guardians, too, must understand that investing in a girl’s education is not a loss but a legacy that benefits the entire society.

Ultimately, coping with the needs of the worldwide female child requires more than sympathy. It demands sustained commitment, political will, and cultural reorientation. The world cannot claim to be advancing while half of its population remains marginalized. Every girl, whether in Lagos or London, deserves the right to learn, dream, and thrive. As nations work toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, the true measure of progress will not be in the number of policies written, but in the smiles of the young populations whose futures have been restored. When a girl child is empowered, an entire nation rises with her.