How disaster-ready are African countries? Study of 5 shows some progress, but also huge gaps

- Source:

When we hear the word “disaster” we often think of floods, droughts or earthquakes – events caused by nature. But what really turns these events into disasters is how prepared we are to deal with them. A flood becomes a disaster when people do not have safe housing, early warnings or emergency support.

In other words, disasters often show us what's missing in our preparation. Yet, with climate extremes becoming more frequent and communities under growing pressure, countries do not have the luxury of time when it comes to disaster planning.

I've been researching disaster risk governance for over a decade. I recently carried out a study on how five African countries are trying to reduce the impacts of disasters: Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

My study assessed how these countries are progressing toward the goals of a global agreement called the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, launched by the United Nations in 2015.

One of its main goals, Priority 2, focuses on improving how countries organise and act when it comes to disasters. That means having clear responsibilities, sound leadership and support for local communities.

I reviewed more than 400 government policies, laws and reports to see what steps are being taking to keep people safe before, during and after disasters. I focused on five key areas – clear rules, local action, inclusion, information sharing and linking disaster planning with development – to see what's working and where more progress is needed.

I found that some of the countries I reviewed are making progress in getting ready for disasters, but some still face challenges like unclear responsibilities between different levels of government and weak coordination. These gaps matter because they can slow down help when disasters happen and leave more people in danger.

What's working

There are some encouraging developments. Kenya and Namibia have created national plans to guide disaster response and climate risks. These help clarify which ministries, agencies and levels of government do what and how action is better coordinated. In Kenya, counties are also showing strong local leadership, taking on more responsibility for disaster planning, coordination and community engagement, which helps bring solutions closer to people.

Namibia has even set up local committees that involve communities in planning. In both countries, disaster work is starting to move beyond capital cities.

Nigeria has also set up disaster agencies at different levels of government. While these do not always work perfectly together, they show a growing effort to act on multiple fronts. Civil society groups in Nigeria are also playing an important role, especially in areas where government support is limited.

Egypt has started including disaster-related issues in its national development plans. In the DRC, international partnerships help support emergency response, especially in areas affected by conflict. These approaches show an increasing awareness of the need for better planning and support.

Some of these countries are also improving how they share risk information. Kenya has tested early warning tools for floods, and Namibia has taken steps to involve communities in emergency planning. Both are trying to link disaster work with broader development goals.

All are promising examples of the shift in attention from response to prevention, which was not as prominent before the Sendai Framework.

Where gaps remain

Even though awareness of disaster risks is growing, progress is still uneven. In many places, it's not always clear who should do what before and after disasters. Responsibilities between national and local agencies sometimes overlap or aren't well defined, which can lead to confusion or delays.

Some countries still don't have specific laws or systems in place to manage disasters, making it harder for different sectors to work together. In areas affected by conflict or long-term instability, local emergency services often depend on international support due to years of limited investment in domestic systems.

Local disaster teams are also often stretched thin. They may not have enough staff, training or resources to do their work effectively. In some places, disaster systems are still in early stages or not working at all.

My study found that local voices are often missing when important decisions are made. While there are some good examples of community involvement, many groups – especially women, young people and residents of informal settlements – are left out of disaster planning and recovery discussions.

Getting access to useful risk information remains a major challenge. In many regions, data is not only scattered and outdated but also presented in ways that are too technical or unclear for the public to act on. Even where systems are improving, people still need accurate, timely updates in simple, trusted formats they can understand and use during emergencies.

Finally, disaster risk is still mostly treated as a separate issue. Ideally, it should be part of decisions on housing, health, education and planning. But in practice, these areas often work in isolation. Disaster risks may be mentioned in policy documents, but are not yet shaping everyday decisions. For example, new housing is sometimes built in areas known for flooding, even though past warnings or risk reports advised against it.

These challenges do not detract from the progress that has been made across the continent, but they do show that more effort is needed to build systems that are inclusive, coordinated and grounded in local realities.

Looking ahead

The framework runs until 2030, which gives governments just a few years to improve what is not working and invest in what is.

As the world faces more climate-related and conflict-driven disasters, the lessons are clear: strong laws matter, but so does local leadership. Citizen participation must be meaningful. And disaster planning needs to be part of everyday decisions, not just emergency responses.

To reduce the impact of future disasters in Africa, governance needs to be thought of not just as government action, but as a shared responsibility. One that includes communities, civil society and citizens. That is where real resilience begins.

Senior Research Associate, United Nations University – Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS). He has received numerous research grants focused on climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction.

By Olasunkanmi Habeeb Okunola, Senior Research Associate, United Nations University – Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), United Nations University