A/R: Two arrested over robbery, murder of young man at Tweapease-Aboo

  Sun, 12 Oct 2025
SUN, 12 OCT 2025

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two suspects believed to be behind the gruesome robbery and killing of 20-year-old Kofi Mensah at Tweapease-Aboo.

The suspects, identified as Solomon Opoku and Collins Aboagye, were apprehended in separate operations carried out through swift intelligence efforts by the police. The incident, which occurred on October 6, 2025, was first reported to the Bediem District Police Command by the Assembly Member of the area.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday, October 11, Kofi Mensah was viciously attacked and killed, after which his Haojin motorbike was taken by the assailants.

Four days after the murder, police tracked down and arrested Solomon Opoku at Council Quarters in Obuasi as he attempted to sell the stolen motorbike. Subsequent investigations led officers to Kokotesua, also in Obuasi, where his accomplice, Collins Aboagye, was arrested.

Both men have reportedly confessed to committing the crime, and the stolen motorbike has been retrieved. The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to appear before court on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command assured the public of its continuous resolve to protect lives and property and to pursue justice for victims of violent crime.

